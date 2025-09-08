Gabby Concepcion signs to renew contract with Smiles Mobile Remittance, Japan’s leading mobile remittance app

Gabby Concepcion signs to renew contract with Smiles Mobile Remittance

Smiles Mobile Remittance and Gabby Concepcion extend their partnership, continuing to serve and support OFWs worldwide with trusted digital services.

TOKYO, JAPAN, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smiles Mobile Remittance has renewed its partnership with renowned Filipino actor, singer and businessman Gabby Concepcion. The contract signing took place at Smiles Philippines’ new office in Plaridel Bulacan and was attended by Gabby Concepcion, his manager Popoy Caritativo, Digital Wallet CEO Eiji Miyakawa, Digital Wallet director and EVP Alex Milan, and Smiles Philippines President Victoria Milan. The event marks another year of collaboration with Gabby as the company’s global brand ambassador.With his decades-long career in entertainment, Gabby also knows the challenges faced by overseas Filipinos, having lived and worked abroad himself. His personal connection to the OFW journey makes him an ideal representative of Smiles’ mission. During the signing, Gabby said,“I am very grateful to be here once again. When I saw what you were doing for the children, I realized it goes beyond remittance services. Thank you very much for your kindness and support for Filipinos”Eiji Miyakawa, CEO of Digital Wallet Corporation , added,“The reason we are so happy to have Gabby with us is not just for business or financial growth. I believe he can bring the biggest and brightest smiles to people, just like today. That is very valuable, and something not all celebrities can do. I am certain that Gabby is truly unique in his ability to share smiles.”Powered by Digital Wallet Corporation, Smiles Mobile Remittance is Japan’s top remittance app and the only fully digital, mobile-based service. With access to a nationwide network of over 77,000 ATMs, Smiles makes money transfers faster and easier for users. The app continues to serve migrants and Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) in Japan, Singapore, and Canada, helping families stay connected wherever they are.This contract renewal highlights Smiles’ commitment to making remittances easier, faster and more meaningful for Filipinos worldwide. Together with Gabby, Smiles looks forward to sharing smiles and supporting families and communities through programs like the One Million Smiles Campaign ###About Digital Wallet Corporation:Head Office: 1F Kioicho Park Building, 3-6 Kioicho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan 102-0094Representative: CEO Eiji MiyakawaRemittance License: Kanto Financial Bureau No. 00044Business: A digital wallet platform company offering e-wallet services, digital marketing, and fintech solutions based on AI. Provides B2B services such as digital value platforms, mobile application ASP, and development services for logistics, finance, and local service providers.URL: https://digitalwallet.co.jp

