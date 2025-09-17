Rimless Toilets Market is Forecasted to Reach a Value of US $19.54 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Rimless Toilets Market Through 2025?

In the past few years, the market size of rimless toilets has seen a slight increase. From 2024 to 2025, it will witness a growth from $17.13 billion to $17.3 billion, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.0%. The increment during the historic period is due to factors such as the toilet's hygiene and ease of cleaning features, initiatives conserving water, high demand in commercial areas, awareness about bacterial contamination, and a rise in residential construction.

Expectations for the rimless toilets market size propose a stable expansion in the forthcoming years. The prediction is that it will escalate to a valuation of $19.54 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1%. Future growth can be directly linked to elements such as the emphasis on green and adaptable solutions, the capability for consumer customization, an increase in renovation and remodeling projects, government rules for water efficacy, and a trend in consumer preference towards luxury fittings. Key trends that may dominate the forecast period encompass touchless and sensor-activated models, progress in flushing system technology, further customization options for end-users, material and finish innovations, and an upswing in the integration of intelligent toilet technologies.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Rimless Toilets Market?

The rising expansion of the hospitality sector is predicted to drive the rimless toilet market's growth. The hospitality sector is part of the economy dedicated to offering services such as meals, accommodations, and additional aid to individuals. It encompasses businesses like hotels, restaurants, cruise liners, amusement parks, casinos, and other entertainment sites. Rimless toilets are preferred in this industry because of their sanitary advantages and simplicity in upkeep. Besides, rimless toilets enhance the overall beauty of a hotel or restaurant. As per the National Restaurant Association, a restaurant industry business association in the US, global industry sales amounted to $899 billion. Furthermore, it's expected that these sales globally soared to $997 billion in 2023. Consequently, the hospitality industry's growth is facilitating the expansion of the rimless toilet market.

Which Players Dominate The Rimless Toilets Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Rimless Toilets include:

• Duravit AG

• Hindware Homes Limited

• Grohe AG

• Kohler Co.

• Toto Ltd.

• Caroma Industries Limited

• Enware Australia Pty. Limited

• Ceramica Flaminia S.p.A

• Laufen Bathrooms AG

• Lecico GmbH

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Rimless Toilets Market?

The rise in product innovation is a primary trend in the rimless toilet sector. Enterprises in this market are integrating new innovative items in their portfolio to retain their market stand. For instance, in December 2022, Kohler, a firm based in the US that manufactures plumbing products, unveiled the Kohler's Numi 2.0 smart rimless toilet. This sophisticated toilet boasts cutting-edge features like voice control via an Alex speaker, personalized options including preferred water temperature, a heated seat, foot warming capabilities to enhance comfort, an adjustable bidet wand that can be altered to suit user's preference, an air dryer for greater hygiene, Bluetooth speakers for playing music or handling phone calls, and a nightlight. All these features can be operated using a remote control.

Global Rimless Toilets Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The rimless toilets market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Flush Toilet, Siphon Toilet, Other Products

2) By Sales Channel: Offline, Online

3) By Application: Commercial, Residential

Subsegments:

1) By Flush Toilet: Single Flush Toilet, Dual Flush Toilet

2) By Siphon Toilet: Siphonic Flush Toilet, Siphon Jet Toilet

3) By Other Products: Wall-Hung Rimless Toilet, Bidet Rimless Toilet

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Rimless Toilets Market?

In 2024, North America held the dominant position in the rimless toilets market. The market is anticipated to expand most rapidly within the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period. The market analysis in the report encompasses regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

