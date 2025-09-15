Exchange of Congratulatory Messages to Commemorate 60th Anniversary of Diplomatic Relations between Singapore and Cambodia

The Republic of Singapore and the Kingdom of Cambodia established diplomatic relations on 15 September 1965. To commemorate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations, President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong, and Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan exchanged messages with His Majesty King Norodom Sihamoni, Prime Minister Hun Manet, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Sokhonn. The texts of the messages from President Shanmugaratnam, PM Wong, and Minister Balakrishnan are appended below.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

15 SEPTEMBER 2025

Letter from President Tharman Shanmugaratnam to King Norodom Sihamoni

15 September 2025

His Majesty King Norodom Sihamoni

Kingdom of Cambodia

Your Majesty,

On behalf of the people of the Republic of Singapore, I extend my warmest wishes to Your Majesty and the people of the Kingdom of Cambodia on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our two countries.

Singapore and Cambodia share a longstanding friendship, rooted in the close ties between King-Father Norodom Sihanouk and Singapore’s founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew. Cambodia’s early recognition of Singapore’s independence laid the foundation for a relationship built on trust and mutual respect.

Over the decades, our partnership has strengthened through active engagement and cooperation across a broad spectrum of areas. I am confident that these enduring ties will continue to flourish for the benefit of our peoples.

Please accept my best wishes for Your Majesty’s good health and happiness.

Yours sincerely,

Tharman Shanmugaratnam

Letter from Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong to Prime Minister Hun Manet

15 September 2025

Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet

Prime Minister

Kingdom of Cambodia

Dear Prime Minister Manet,

On behalf of the Government of the Republic of Singapore, I extend my best wishes to you and your Government on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between our two countries.

Singapore and Cambodia share a deep and enduring partnership built on mutual respect, trust and close collaboration. Cambodia was one of the first countries to recognise Singapore’s independence in 1965. Six decades on, our ties have grown steadily – expanding from the traditional areas of trade and capacity building exchanges into new frontiers such as digital transformation and food security.

I am confident that our partnership will continue to flourish in the years ahead and bring tangible benefits to both our peoples. I look forward to working closely with you to further strengthen our cooperation, both bilaterally and within ASEAN.

Please accept my best wishes for your continued good health and success.

Yours sincerely,

Lawrence Wong

Letter from Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Sokhonn

15 September 2025

His Excellency Prak Sokhonn

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation

Kingdom of Cambodia

Dear Sokhonn,

I extend my warmest congratulations on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Singapore and the Kingdom of Cambodia.

Since the establishment of relations in 1965, cooperation between our countries has deepened steadily. Strong economic linkages, close people-to-people ties, and growing collaboration in human capital development have anchored our partnership while new areas of cooperation in energy and food security have added new depth to our relations. As fellow ASEAN Member States, we have also worked closely together to promote regional stability and growth. I am confident that Singapore-Cambodia ties will reach even greater heights in the years ahead.

Please accept my best wishes for your continued good health and success.

Yours sincerely,

Dr Vivian Balakrishnan