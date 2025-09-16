Working Visit of Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and for Home Affairs Sim Ann to Tokyo, Japan, For The 18th Japan-Singapore Symposium 16-17 September 2025
Senior Minister of State (SMS) for Foreign Affairs and for Home Affairs Sim Ann will visit Tokyo, Japan, from 16 to 17 September 2025.
SMS Sim will deliver a keynote speech at the 18th Japan-Singapore Symposium (JSS). Launched in 1994, the JSS is a Track 1.5 bilateral platform involving politicians, officials, academics, businesspersons, and media representatives from both Singapore and Japan. It is an opportunity for both sides to exchange views on salient bilateral, regional, and global issues as well as discuss ways to further enhance Singapore-Japan cooperation.
SMS Sim will also meet Japanese politicians. She will be accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS
SINGAPORE
16 SEPTEMBER 2025
