Nucleus4D Surpasses 10 Million Square Feet of Digital Real Estate on its Immersive Platform

Nucleus4D announces major milestone amid rising global adoption of its immersive real estate solution, underscoring new standards for property engagement.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nucleus4D, the company building AI-powered immersive tours, tools and media content for the real estate sector, has today announced that more than 10 million square feet of property is now being showcased on its immersive 4D platform.

Over the past five months, Nucleus4D (Nucleus) has expanded rapidly, with five major global hospitality brands and dozens of real estate media companies adopting its platform to deliver high-impact virtual experiences to customers worldwide.

Powered by AI-driven Gaussian splatting technology and a lightweight, browser-based viewer, the Nucleus platform transforms a single on-site capture into multiple, revenue-ready outputs that save time and drive conversion.

Industry-proven use cases include:

• Self-Guided 4D Tours – Explore from any device, anytime, cutting travel and scheduling friction for buyers, renters, and guests.

• Live Showcase – Host real-time guided walk-throughs that keep the human touch while reducing costly repeat site visits.

• Intelligent Spaces – Add interactive hotspots (product or furnishing details, clickable links, audio, advertising, and more) to spotlight amenities and unique selling points.

• Virtual Video Shoot – Instantly generate cinematic, platform-ready videos for listings and social media, with no costly re-shoots required.

The rapid adoption of Nucleus4D’s technology reflects a growing demand for more than static photos or legacy 360° tours. Buyers, renters, and guests increasingly expect fully immersive, true-to-life experiences that deliver a genuine sense of presence.

With the company's platform, what once required multiple site visits and separate crews can now be delivered from a single scan, dramatically reducing on-site production time and marketing costs. For brokers, agents, and hospitality teams, this translates to shorter sales and rental cycles, faster turnaround, higher conversion rates, and more media from every property captured.

"What used to take days now takes under two hours. Our customers choose us because now they don’t need to shut down their venues or interrupt operations," said Navjeet Chhina, CEO of Nucleus4D. "From a single capture we can generate immersive tours, live virtual showings, cinematic videos, floor plans, measurements and intelligent data that trains spatial AI. It’s the most efficient way to create real estate media, but more than that, it’s about enabling instant immersion into spaces, from any device, anywhere in the world."

Nucleus4D’s vision extends beyond showcasing properties. Each digital twin capture is training data for next-generation spatial AI, building a universal dataset of the built world that will power everything from Large World Models to autonomous systems.

Nucleus4D will be attending Blueprint, a leading event for real estate and construction technology, from September 16–18 at The Venetian in Las Vegas. To book a meeting with the team or learn more about the platform, visit Nucleus4D.com.

About Nucleus4D

Nucleus4D’s groundbreaking platform leverages advanced AI-driven Gaussian splatting technology to create true-to-life digital replicas of physical spaces. Users can seamlessly explore these 4D environments, which merge high-quality 3D spatial models with dynamic, interactive content layers, directly from their browser. By eliminating costly travel and inflexible scheduling for property buyers, Nucleus4D helps to greatly improve efficiency in property sales, leasing, and marketing processes.

Link to media assets: https://drive.google.com/drive/u/0/folders/1zPuACqJ15_bQYotKenTEF10S_svm_z8u?lfhs=2

Link to YouTube videos: https://docs.google.com/document/d/160_LUya2vjh514w4EQeZ745ANX35IR2Np9_mi_X8SnQ/edit?tab=t.0

