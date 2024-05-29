GameDriver to Demonstrate New XR Test Automation Tools at AWE USA 2024

GameDriver to officially launch its XRDriver test automation tool for AR/VR games and experiences at AWE USA 2024, enhancing game and XR experience development.

Our goal at GameDriver is to empower developers to deliver top-tier products faster and more efficiently” — Shane Evans, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer

MARTINEZ, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GameDriver®, the leading automated testing solution for gaming, immersive, and spatial computing experiences, will officially unveil its groundbreaking new ‘XRDriver’ test automation solution at the Augmented World Expo (AWE) USA 2024 in Long Beach, California next month.

XRDriver by GameDriver simplifies the bug-finding process for video games and extended reality (XR) experiences by automating repetitive testing tasks, helping to identify problems without a human having to repeatedly and manually test for bugs.

With support for major gaming and XR development platforms such as Unity, Unreal Engine, and Godot, XRDriver by GameDriver helps developers improve time to market and overall product quality, making it an essential tool for any company or organization building XR experiences.

Businesses, organizations, and software development studios looking to enhance their testing and QA can benefit significantly from GameDriver’s platform. By automating the tedious task of testing, GameDriver’s tools help developers save precious time and resources throughout the development lifecycle, allowing them to focus more on delivering high-quality gaming and XR experiences.

“Our goal at GameDriver is to empower developers to deliver top-tier products faster and more efficiently,” said Shane Evans, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer at GameDriver. “By automating the repetitive aspects of testing, not only are we helping developers to find higher quality bugs more quickly, we are also enabling teams to focus on what truly matters – creating engaging and immersive experiences for users.”

Testament to the efficiency and trustworthiness of the GameDriver platform, the company has announced key strategic partnerships with several industry leaders over the last twelve months, including:

● Nintendo: Empowering Nintendo Switch developers to optimize their game development processes by offering GameDriver’s automated testing solutions through the Nintendo Middleware Partner program.

● LTIMindtree: Leveraging GameDriver’s platform within LTIMindtree’s Canvas AI-driven software delivery acceleration platform to enhance software development processes.

● GlobalStep: Bringing advanced testing solutions to game development studios worldwide.

● KiwiQA: Combining strengths to accelerate growth and innovation within the gaming industry by integrating automated testing and software testing expertise.

GameDriver will be officially launching and showcasing its industry-leading XRDriver test automation solution for augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) development at AWE USA 2024 from June 18-20. Attendees can experience GameDriver’s solutions firsthand at booth 257 with platforms such as the Meta Quest 2/3/Pro, Pico 4e, and Apple Vision Pro. Additionally, GameDriver will also be at the Game Quality Forum Global in Amsterdam from June 25-27 as the event’s Gold Sponsor.

To book a demo and experience the full benefit of automated testing using XRDriver by GameDriver, please visit https://www.gamedriver.io/.

- - - ENDS - - -