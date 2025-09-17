Magnesium Oxide Board Market to Expand at a 7.8 CAGR by 2029, Reaching US $2.65 Billion

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Magnesium Oxide Board Market Worth?

The market for magnesium oxide boards has demonstrated robust growth in the recent past. Projected to expand from $1.86 billion in 2024 to $1.96 billion in 2025, it boasts a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. Factors contributing to the upscaling during the historic period include a thriving construction industry, the benefit of fire resistance, environmental concerns, the need for sustainable building methods, and an inclination towards long-lasting construction materials.

In the coming few years, the magnesium oxide board market is predicted to witness robust growth. It's projected to climb to $2.65 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The forecasted growth can be attributed to several factors such as heightened construction sector investments, an increased emphasis on fire safety, the prevalence of green building standards, advancements in architectural design and a preference for lighter construction materials. The forecast period will also see notable trends such as new developments in the formulation of magnesium oxide boards, the market's response to strict building codes and standards, focus on sound insulation and acoustics, utilization in external cladding and facades, and its usage in specialty construction projects.

What Are The Factors Driving The Magnesium Oxide Board Market?

The magnesium oxide board market is projected to grow, spurred by rising construction activities. Construction, which is the process of using multiple materials to construct a structure at a specific location based on a detailed design and blueprint, benefits from the use of Magnesium Oxide boards. These boards, made in factories, serve as non-insulating roofing board products common to construction. They offer a superior alternative to wood board and gypsum board due to their advantages. For example, the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), a US-based government agency responsible for macroeconomic and industry statistics, reported in 2022 that the US construction industry expanded from $1.916 trillion in the first quarter of 2021 to $2.016 trillion in the first quarter of 2022. Hence, the uptick in construction activities is fueling the expansion of the magnesium oxide board market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Magnesium Oxide Board Market?

Major players in the Magnesium Oxide Board include:

• GemtreeBoard Ltd.

• Hebei Optimum Construction Materials Co Ltd.

• Trusus Building Materials Manufacturing Co Limited

• Magnum Board Products LLC

• Shandong Zhuchen Industrial Co Ltd.

• Jiangyin Yongxin Decorative Materials Co Ltd.

• North America MgO LLC

• Tongxing Technology Development Co Ltd.

• Suparna Building Materials

• RPV Industries Pvt Ltd.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Magnesium Oxide Board Market In The Globe?

Major corporations in the magnesium oxide board market are innovating new products with fire-resistant qualities to improve safety in construction materials. Designed to offer superior fire protection, these magnesium oxide boards are ideal for residential, commercial, and industrial buildings. For example, MagMatrix, a Swiss company that specializes in magnetic sensor technology, launched the BMSC 517 in July 2024. Recognized as non-combustible, the BMSC 517 magnesium oxide board is certified under rigorous fire safety standards like ASTM E136. It is able to endure extreme temperatures and withstand long periods of fire exposure, making it apt for fire-rated applications. The board contains 85% active light-burning magnesium oxide powder that enhances the structural strength and fire-proof capabilities of the product. This unique composition prevents the spread of fire and heightens overall building safety.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Magnesium Oxide Board Market Share?

The magnesium oxide board market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Thin (<8 mm), Medium (8-15 mm), Thick (>15 mm)

2) By Distribution Channel: Online Distribution Channel, Offline Distribution Channel

3) By Application: Residential Building, Commercial Building, Industrial Buildings, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Thin (<8 mm): 4 mm Boards, 6 mm Boards

2) By Medium (8-15 mm): 10 mm Boards, 12 mm Boards, 15 mm Boards

3) By Thick (>15 mm): 16 mm Boards, 20 mm Boards, Custom Thickness Boards

What Are The Regional Trends In The Magnesium Oxide Board Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the Magnesium Oxide Board market and its growth is projected to continue. The market report analyzes several regions globally, which include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

