CMS opens application period for Rural Health Transformation Program 

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Sept. 15 announced that states can now apply for funding from the Rural Health Transformation Program created under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. The program will fund $50 billion to rural providers from fiscal year 2026 to FY 2030. CMS said the funds would support goals of promoting preventative health and addressing root causes of diseases, improving efficiency and sustainability, strengthening workforce recruitment and retention, initiating innovative care models, and fostering the use of innovative technology for efficient care delivery, data security and access to digital health tools.

CMS said half of the funds would be distributed evenly to states with an approved application, while the other half would be awarded to states based on individual state metrics and applications that “reflect the greatest potential for and scale of impact” on rural communities. States have until Nov. 5 to apply, and CMS will announce the recipients by Dec. 31.

