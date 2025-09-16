Submit Release
AHA highlights key health care priorities for House, Senate leaders to address by end of year 

The AHA detailed its key health care priorities for the remainder of the year in comments to House and Senate majority and minority leaders Sept. 15. The AHA urged legislators to address Medicaid Disproportionate Share Hospital Payment reductions set to take effect Oct. 1, continue the Medicare-dependent Hospitals and Low-volume Adjustment programs set to expire Sept. 30, extend telehealth and hospital-at-home program waivers expiring Sept. 30, extend the enhanced premium tax credits expiring Dec. 31 and reject site-neutral payment proposals, among other actions. 

