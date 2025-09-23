New Workstatus features are here! Better control, stronger security, and smarter team management tools designed to make your business run smoothly. Add smart security to your team with AI selfie checks. Easy to use, optional feature that matches faces to profiles for better remote work safety. See everything that matters in one simple dashboard. Track time, manage tasks, and monitor team performance all from one easy-to-use screen.

Workstatus Launches New Features to Make Team Management Easier and Safer

We listen to our users and build what they need most. These new features help managers run their teams more smoothly while keeping everything secure and organized.” — Parvessh Agarwal

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- India Workstatus , the complete workforce management platform, has released new updates to make team oversight easier and more secure for businesses worldwide.The latest features focus on giving managers more control over user access, better project tracking, and stronger security across the platform.✅ What's New This MonthWorkstatus has added several powerful features to improve how teams work together and how managers track progress.1. Control User Login Functionality➢ Perfect for managing team access● Choose from: login only, email only, both options, or keep as a reference● New invitation system with helpful tips makes setup easy2. Customized Task Types➢ Organize work the way you want● Create your own task categories that fit your business● Full task customization to match your workflow needs3. AI Selfie Verification➢ Extra security made simple● Matches selfies to profile pictures automatically● Helps prevent time theft and unauthorized access4. Bill Rate & Pay Rate Enhancements➢ Transparent pricing management● Choose if rate changes apply to one project or all projects● Helps with accurate billing and payroll5. Gantt & Kanban in Everything View➢ See projects your way● Switch between Gantt charts and Kanban boards instantly● Better project visibility for different management styles6. Timesheet Approvals – New Filters➢ Faster approval process● New filters help sort timesheet data quickly● Save hours on weekly timesheet approvals7. Improved Employee Onboarding Experience➢ Get started faster● Completely redesigned setup process● Step-by-step guidance for new users✅ Existing Platform CapabilitiesTurn every work hour into results with one simple dashboard. Along with the above new features, teams get:● Powerful productivity insights● Accurate time tracking with activity monitoring ● Screenshot capture for remote work verification● GPS tracking for field teams● Automated payroll and invoicing● Project management tools● Detailed productivity reports● Works on any device● Smooth employee onboarding"We want to make team management simple, not complicated," added Parvessh Agarwal. "These updates help business owners stay in control while giving their teams the flexibility they need to do great work."✅ Available Now● All new features are live and ready to use for existing Workstatus customers at no extra cost● New users can try all features during their free trial period● No special setup needed- everything works right away✅ About WorkstatusWorkstatus helps businesses of all sizes manage remote, hybrid, and office teams with easy-to-use tools. From startups, agencies, to enterprises, teams use Workstatus for:● Simple team setup and management● Time and productivity tracking● Clear reports and insights● Integration with popular business tools● 24/5 customer support● Custom solutions for unique business needsTo see how Workstatus can simplify team management, start your free trial at Workstatus.io.

