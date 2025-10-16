PixelCrayons’ expanded eCommerce services empower B2C brands to modernize platforms, streamline operations, and scale efficiently in global markets.

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PixelCrayons recently announced the expansion of its end-to-end eCommerce services, aimed at helping B2C enterprises modernize digital platforms and improve customer engagement. The expanded offerings include consulting, platform development, workflow automation, and managed services designed to address growth and efficiency challenges.The announcement comes at a time when global eCommerce is undergoing rapid change. Businesses are increasingly seeking scalable solutions that improve speed to market, streamline operations, and deliver better customer experiences to remain competitive in international markets.➢ Addressing Business ChallengesWith many companies still operating on outdated systems and fragmented workflows, scaling into new markets remains a challenge. PixelCrayons’ eCommerce services are designed to reduce operational strain by modernizing platforms, automating back-end tasks, and creating seamless customer journeys.➢ Recent Client EngagementsIn recent months, PixelCrayons has worked with several global brands to deliver measurable improvements, including:● A retail brand expanding into new geographies through migration to a scalable eCommerce platform.● A consumer goods company is improving customer retention via AI-driven personalized shopping experiences.● A fashion marketplace reducing cart abandonment with an optimized checkout process.➢ Expanded Service PortfolioThe company’s enhanced eCommerce service model covers: eCommerce Consulting – Strategy, platform selection, and workflow design.Conversion Rate Optimization – SEO, content, design, and development to drive higher engagement.Customer Experience Solutions – Personalization, omnichannel support, and advanced analytics. Managed eCommerce Services – Ongoing optimization, maintenance, and technical support.➢ Industry OutlookAccording to a Mordor Intelligence study, “the Retail Digital Transformation Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.32% to reach USD 635.12 billion by 2030 from USD 285.76 billion in 2025.” PixelCrayons reports that its client outcomes reflect this trend, underscoring the role of modern infrastructure in supporting cross-border expansion.➢ About PixelCrayonsFoundеd in 2004, PixеlCrayons is a global IT sеrvicеs providеr spеcializing in еCommеrcе, digital transformation, and custom softwarе solutions.● 650+ еxpеrts dеlivеring еnd-to-еnd tеchnology solutions.● Cliеnts in 30+ countriеs.● Strong focus on mеasurablе outcomеs, scalability, and customеr еxpеriеncе.● Provеn track rеcord in еnabling B2C brands to еxpand globally PixеlCrayons continuеs to partnеr with еntеrprisеs worldwidе to dеlivеr еCommеrcе sеrvicеs that drivе growth, еfficiеncy, and global rеach.

