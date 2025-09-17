Energy Management Systems Market Anticipated to Grow at 17.3 CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Energy Management Systems Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Energy Management Systems Market In 2025?

In the past few years, there has been a significant expansion in the size of the energy management systems market. The robust growth will see the market value rise from $57.53 billion in 2024 to $65.78 billion in 2025, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3%. Factors contributing to the growth experienced in the historical period include energy cost savings, commitment to environmental sustainability, adherence to regulations, heightened operational efficiency, as well as corporate social responsibility.

Expectations forecast a swift expansion in the energy management systems market in the coming years. The projected growth is to reach $124.64 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.3%. Factors like the integration of renewable energy, planning for resilience, demand response initiatives, economic trends, and an intensified focus on net-zero objectives can be credited for this predicted growth during the forecast period. Emerging trends for this period include employing blockchain for energy transactions, advanced analytics and visualization for energy, IoT integration, compliance with regulations and sustainability reporting, as well as partnerships with utility providers.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Energy Management Systems Market?

The adoption of smart grids and smart meters is forecasted to push the energy management systems market ahead. A smart grid uses digital technology for two-way electricity communication, while smart meters track and transmit energy consumption data remotely. Their usage has grown due to their ability to reduce customer costs. Since both are integral to energy management systems, their increasing adoption is directly boosting this market. As per the Institute for Electric Innovation (IEI), the US had 119 million smart meter installations by December 2022. Thus, the growing use of these technologies is driving the energy management systems market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Energy Management Systems Industry?

Major players in the Energy Management Systems include:

• Siemens AG

• General Electric Company

• Hitachi Energy Ltd.

• Raytheon Technologies Corporation

• Panasonic Corp.

• IBM Corporation

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Oracle Corporation

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Schneider Electric SE

What Are The Future Trends Of The Energy Management Systems Market?

Leading businesses involved in the energy management systems marketplace are innovating new tools for automatic control of power plants. Their goal is to raise operational efficiency, lower energy usage and enhance the reliability of the grid system. Tools developed for automated control of power plants involve complex hardware and software systems that fine-tune the running and administration of power production facilities. For example, in July 2024, GreenPowerMonitor (GPM), an energy management software company based in Spain, introduced a new Energy Management System (EMS) - a sophisticated tool tailored for the automated control of power plants. This EMS is an all-encompassing platform that puts together real-time data observation, predictive analytics, and automatic controlling functions to fine-tune the performance of power production assets. It empowers operators to manage energy currents proficiently, anticipate demands and dynamically adapt to shifting circumstances in the energy marketplace, leading to enhanced operational efficiency and reduced expenditure ultimately.

What Segments Are Covered In The Energy Management Systems Market Report?

The energy management systems market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Home Energy Management Systems, Building Energy Management Systems, Industrial Energy Management Systems

2) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

3) By Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud Based

4) By End-User: Power And Energy, Telecom And IT, Manufacturing, Residential And Commercial, Food And Beverages, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Home Energy Management Systems (HEMS): Smart Thermostats, Energy Monitoring Devices, Smart Plugs And Appliances, Home Automation Systems

2) By Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS): HVAC Control Systems, Lighting Control Systems, Energy Analytics And Reporting Software, Integration With Renewable Energy Sources

3) By Industrial Energy Management Systems (IEMS): Real-Time Energy Monitoring Systems, Predictive Maintenance Tools, Demand Response Solutions, Industrial Automation And Control Systems

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Energy Management Systems Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America was the top region in the energy management systems market. It is anticipated that Asia-Pacific will see the most rapid growth within the global energy management systems market during the forecast period. The report on the energy management systems market encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

