Gas Equipment Market Trends and Analysis by Application, Vertical, Region, and Segment Forecast to 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Gas Equipment Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Gas Equipment Market?

In the past few years, there has been a steady increase in the size of the gas equipment market. It is predicted to expand from $77.32 billion in 2024 to $81.16 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. The growth during the historical period can be credited to trade liberalization, initiatives in research and development, discoveries of natural gas, the development of infrastructure, as well as regulatory changes over time.

Predictions indicate a robust expansion in the gas equipment market size in the upcoming years, surging to $105.26 billion in 2029 with a 6.7% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Factors such as concerns about energy security, climbing population, a transition towards renewable gas, digital transformation, and governmental financial assistance are shaping this foreseen growth. The forthcoming period is likely to witness trending practices such as implementation of circular economy, deployment of decentralized energy solutions, incorporation of smart infrastructure, carbon capture and storage (CCS), and the hybrid systems of gas and electricity.

Download a free sample of the gas equipment market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7850&type=smp

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Gas Equipment Global Market Growth?

The demand for industrial gases in multiple industries is contributing to the expansion of the gas equipment market. Industrial gases like oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen, and carbon dioxide are used across manufacturing, oil refining, cleaning, and transportation. Carbon dioxide, in particular, is applied in enhanced oil recovery, fuel production, and carbon capture and storage (CCS) processes, requiring gas equipment. According to a ScienceDirect study on CO2 demand, global requirements could rise to 0.6 gigatonnes in 2030 and 6.1 gigatonnes by 2050. This increasing demand for industrial gases is enhancing the gas equipment market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Gas Equipment Market?

Major players in the Gas Equipment include:

• Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation.

• Linde plc

• Air Liquide S.A.

• ABB Ltd.

• Parker Hannifin Corporation

• Atlas Copco AB

• Praxair Inc.

• Iwatani Corporation

• Colfax Corporation

• Donaldson Company Inc.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Gas Equipment Market?

In the progressing gas equipment market, technological innovations are increasingly setting the trend. Major market players are heavily investing in this direction to ensure they continue to maintain a strong presence in the market. Case in point, SuperFlash LLC, a compressed gas safety and management company headquartered in the US, introduced their latest offering - GA300, a compact and mobile gas analyzer in January 2022. The GA300 can be utilized where systems lack a built-in analyzer, thus contributing to the analysis of gas mixtures needed for various procedures such as food processing, beverage making and a diverse industrial production scenarios. The GA300 device is user-friendly with straightforward menus, digital LCD screen, and is portable due to its light weight of just over 13 lbs. Furthermore, it is durable and requires minimal maintenance. Designed to continuously track gas mixtures, the GA300 can monitor up to 10 binary gas mixtures. Notably, it goes beyond merely enabling precise gas mixture analysis by having the capability to register, document, and incorporate into the quality assurance process.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Gas Equipment Market Report?

The gas equipmentmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Equipment Type: Gas Delivery Systems, Gas Regulators, Flow Devices, Purifiers And Filters, Gas Generating Systems, Gas Detection Systems, Cryogenic Products, Accessories

2) By Gas: Nitrogen, Hydrogen, Helium, Oxygen, Carbon Dioxide, Others Gases

3) By Process: Generation, Storage, Detection, Transportation

4) By End-User: Metal Fabrication, Chemical, Healthcare And Medical, Oil And Gas, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Gas Delivery Systems: Cylinder Regulators, Piping And Distribution Systems

2) By Gas Regulators: Pressure Regulators, Flow Regulators

3) By Flow Devices: Flow Meters, Mass Flow Controllers

4) By Purifiers And Filters: Gas Purifiers, Particle Filters

5) By Gas Generating Systems: Oxygen Generators, Nitrogen Generators

6) By Gas Detection Systems: Fixed Gas Detectors, Portable Gas Detectors

7) By Cryogenic Products: Cryogenic Tanks, Cryogenic Valves And Accessories

8) By Accessories: Hoses And Fittings, Safety Equipment

View the full gas equipment market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/gas-equipment-global-market-report

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Gas Equipment Industry?

In 2024, North America led the gas equipment market, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to see the most rapid growth in the upcoming years. The report on the gas equipment market includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Gas Equipment Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Gas Fired Boiler Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/gas-fired-boiler-global-market-report

Gas Chromatography Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/gas-chromatography-global-market-report

Gas Detection Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/gas-detection-equipment-market

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.