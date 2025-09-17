Bridges And Tunnels Market to Reach USD $198.69 Billion by 2029 at 6.9 CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Bridges And Tunnels Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Bridges And Tunnels Market In 2025?

Recent years have witnessed a robust increase in the market size of bridges and tunnels. From $144.57 billion in 2024, the market is expected to surge to $152.09 billion in 2025, maintaining a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. Factors such as urbanization, population rise, necessary maintenance and upgrades, adherence to environmental regulations, and economic growth spur the historic period's growth.

The market for bridges and tunnels is projected to experience significant expansion in the coming years, with its worth expected to reach $198.69 billion by 2029 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The growth projected during this period can be credited to the advent of smart infrastructure, eco-friendly operations, initiatives in urban planning, the ability to withstand changes in climate, and collaborations between public and private sectors. The forthcoming period will see significant trends such as the digitalisation and incorporation of Building Information Modelling (BIM), safety-centric technological integration, technological progressions, the introduction of digital twin technology, and the application of advanced materials and construction methodologies.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Bridges And Tunnels Market?

The growth of the bridges and tunnels market is forecasted to be propelled by the rising number of automobiles on the roadways. Vehicles with four wheels and internal combustion engines, commonly referred to as cars, are among the most widely used transportation modes. These automobiles are typically transported via bridges and tunnels. The use of bridges and tunnels allows cars to navigate over rivers and through valleys, reducing traffic and creating a safer, easier journey. Statistics Canada, a Canada-based government agency, reported in November 2023 that the total number of registered road motor vehicles in Canada saw a marginal increase in 2022. The count reached 26.3 million, marking a 0.3% increase from the previous year, equivalent to an additional 78,655 units on the roads. Consequently, the growing number of automobiles on roadways is fueling the expansion of the bridges and tunnels market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Bridges And Tunnels Industry?

Major players in the Bridges And Tunnels include:

• China State Construction Engineering Corporation Limited

• China Railway Construction Corporation Limited

• China Communications Construction Company Limited

• Bouygues S.A.

• Hochtief AG

• Larsen & Toubro Construction

• Kajima Corporation

• Bechtel Corporation

• Kiewit Corporation

• Fluor Corporation

What Are The Future Trends Of The Bridges And Tunnels Market?

The surge in technological advancement is currently a dominant trend in the bridges and tunnels sector. Numerous dominant companies in this sector are making strides by creating novel solutions to solidify their market dominance. For example, Acciona, S.A., a company rooted in Spain and renowned for its construction and infrastructure development, rolled out a new tunnel technology named Digitunnel in January 2023. This cutting-edge technology provides improved management and guarantees progression in tunnel constructions. It has the capacity to simultaneously accumulate and integrate voluminous amounts of real-time project data, transforming it into useful and accessible information for everybody involved. This innovative technology provides live updates on the project status, enhances the safety of workers, and substantially mitigates the need for human intervention and documentation. It also allows swift detection of any possible harmful gases within the tunnel, further ensuring the safety of workers.

What Segments Are Covered In The Bridges And Tunnels Market Report?

The bridges and tunnels market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Tunnel, Bridge

2) By Material: Steel, Concrete, Composite Material

3) By Application: Commercial, Government

Subsegments:

1) By Tunnel: Road Tunnels, Rail Tunnels, Utility Tunnels, Pedestrian Tunnels

2) By Bridge: Arch Bridges, Beam Bridges, Suspension Bridges, Cable-Stayed Bridges, Truss Bridges

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Bridges And Tunnels Market By 2025?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region led in the bridges and tunnels market and its growth is projected to continue. The report on this market includes regions such as Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

