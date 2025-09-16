Berlin Barracks- Domestic Assault, Unlawful Mischief, and Resisting Arrest
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A3006490
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Skylar Velasquez
STATION: Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 09/15/2025 1852 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Diego Dr Northfield, Vermont
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Resisting Arrest, Unlawful Mischief, Offense Committed in the Presence of a Child
ACCUSED: Francis Ryan
AGE: 45
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 09/15/2025 at approximately 1852 hours Troopers responded to a family fight in the town of Northfield, Vermont. An investigation led to the arrest of Francis Ryan for the offenses of Domestic Assault, Unlawful Mischief and Offense Committed in the Presence of a Child. Ryan resisted arrest and was quickly taken into custody and transported to the Berlin State Police Barracks for processing. He was released on conditions of release to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 09/16/2025 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/16/2025 1230 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
