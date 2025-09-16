Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,949 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,066 in the last 365 days.

Berlin Barracks- Domestic Assault, Unlawful Mischief, and Resisting Arrest

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A3006490

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Skylar Velasquez                          

STATION: Berlin                  

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 09/15/2025 1852 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Diego Dr Northfield, Vermont

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Resisting Arrest, Unlawful Mischief, Offense Committed in the Presence of a Child

 

ACCUSED: Francis Ryan                                              

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield, Vermont

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 09/15/2025 at approximately 1852 hours Troopers responded to a family fight in the town of Northfield, Vermont.  An investigation led to the arrest of Francis Ryan for the offenses of Domestic Assault, Unlawful Mischief and Offense Committed in the Presence of a Child.  Ryan resisted arrest and was quickly taken into custody and transported to the Berlin State Police Barracks for processing.  He was released on conditions of release to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 09/16/2025 at 1230 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/16/2025 1230 hours           

COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: NA    

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Berlin Barracks- Domestic Assault, Unlawful Mischief, and Resisting Arrest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more