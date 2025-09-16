Berlin Barracks- Domestic Assault, Unlawful Mischief, and Resisting Arrest

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A3006490

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Skylar Velasquez

STATION: Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 09/15/2025 1852 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Diego Dr Northfield, Vermont

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Resisting Arrest, Unlawful Mischief, Offense Committed in the Presence of a Child

ACCUSED: Francis Ryan

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 09/15/2025 at approximately 1852 hours Troopers responded to a family fight in the town of Northfield, Vermont. An investigation led to the arrest of Francis Ryan for the offenses of Domestic Assault, Unlawful Mischief and Offense Committed in the Presence of a Child. Ryan resisted arrest and was quickly taken into custody and transported to the Berlin State Police Barracks for processing. He was released on conditions of release to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 09/16/2025 at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/16/2025 1230 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.