Farrah Mechael Releases Haunting Dark-Pop Anthem 'Nightmare' Just in Time for Halloween

Official single cover for Farrah Mechael’s “Nightmare,” released October 25 via Scorpio Productions and AngelSound Records.

Farrah Mechael channels haunting elegance in a jeweled black lace mask and skeletal handpiece, embodying the eerie aesthetic of her Halloween anthem “Nightmare.”

In striking red makeup and dress, Farrah Mechael captures the horror-inspired edge of “Nightmare.”

Farrah Mechael transformed into a spectral figure for “Nightmare,” complete with purple contact lenses, glittered face paint, and skeletal body art.

With a colorful beaded top and theatrical styling, Farrah Mechael leans into the surreal artistry behind “Nightmare.”

Written with chart-topping songwriter Tamara Mechael and produced by New Jersey’s multi-platinum Treadway, “Nightmare” is the ultimate spooky-season anthem.

Nightmare is about fear, power, and finding faith in the dark. It’s perfect for Halloween, but also a reflection of my journey as an artist.”
— Farrah Mechael
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Independent pop artist Farrah Mechael is ready to haunt this Halloween season with her chilling new single “Nightmare,” released October 25 via Scorpio Productions and AngelSound Records. With its eerie lyricism, cinematic production, and empowering edge, “Nightmare” marks one of Farrah’s most captivating releases yet. The single showcases Farrah’s evolution from high-energy pop anthems into a deeper, more vibey and introspective sound – making it the perfect soundtrack for Halloween.

Written with Tamara Mechael and produced by Treadway – AngelSound Records’ resident producer and a multi-platinum hitmaker from New Jersey – “Nightmare” pairs hypnotic melodies with a driving rhythm. Its lyrics dive into themes of confronting fears, battling inner demons, and finding strength in darkness through faith, transforming personal struggle into a universal anthem of empowerment.

“I’m your nightmare, please don’t be scared…” Farrah sings, a line that sets the tone for the song’s haunting atmosphere. With its shadowy verses and vibey production, “Nightmare” channels the intensity of dark pop while staying true to Farrah’s versatile artistry.

Timed perfectly for Halloween, the track positions itself as both a seasonal anthem and a statement of artistic evolution. “Nightmare” is a reminder that even in the darkest places, the light shines through.

Scorpio Productions and AngelSound Records continue to redefine independent pop with Farrah Mechael’s ongoing string of releases written by Tamara Mechael. From cinematic ballads to culture-fusing anthems, Farrah is carving a lane that blends global sounds, raw emotion, and a powerful online connection with her 270,000+ fans. With a steady slate of projects on the horizon, Scorpio Productions remains committed to pushing boundaries and expanding the reach of independent pop.

Management
Scorpio Productions LLC
management@scorpio-productions.com
Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media


