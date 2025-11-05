Farrah Mechael Enchants Universal Bar & Grill with 3-Hour Halloween Eve Performance

Farrah Mechael showcases her signature powerhouse vocals during her three-hour Halloween Eve set at Universal Bar & Grill. Photo by Donsel Mitchell. Farrah Mechael Hosts a live on-stage costume contest during her Halloween Eve Show at Universal Bar & Grill, keeping the crowd engaged in the festive spirit. Photo by Donsel Mitchell. The Universal Bar & Grill marquee welcomes Farrah Mechael’s Halloween Eve performance in Universal City, CA. Captured mid-performance, Farrah Mechael delivers a soaring vocal moment that brought the audience to its feet. Photo by Donsel Mitchell. In an electrifying close-up, Farrah Mechael connects with the audience during her Halloween Eve Performance at Universal Bar & Grill. Photo by Donsel Mitchell.

The pop vocalist’s hauntingly cinematic Halloween Eve concert featured surprise guests, powerhouse vocals, and an encore that left the audience spellbound.

Farrah lives to perform. People kept coming up to me asking how she does it… I said I have no idea! Honestly, she isn’t even trying. She really becomes who she was born to be when she is on the stage.” — Tamara Mechael

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The crowd just couldn’t get enough of recording artist Farrah Mechael as she performed her second show of the season at Universal Bar & Grill, located by Universal Studios and Universal City in California.Like the message behind her latest album “Encore,” the audience demanded exactly that: an encore. Over the course of a mesmerizing three-hour set, Farrah captivated fans with a mix of her cinematic pop originals, Halloween-themed covers, and show-stopping vocals that highlighted her artistry across every era of her career.The night included special guest Isaac C. Singleton Jr., known for his roles in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise and as the voice of Thanos in the MARVEL Universe. Singleton, who will also star alongside Farrah in her upcoming music video filmed by Los Angeles-based cinematographer Donsel Mitchell, added to the night’s star-studded energy.Tamara Mechael, Farrah’s sister and longtime collaborator, served as the evening’s DJ and MC, guiding the crowd through a festive costume contest and keeping the Halloween spirit alive throughout the night.Farrah performed a genre-bending set that included pieces from “Phantom of the Opera,” Frank Sinatra’s ‘Witchcraft,” the alluring “I Put a Spell on You,” and “Sweet Dreams” (Marilyn Manson style), alongside selections from her own catalog. From some of her earliest recorded works like “Gravity” and "Raincloud” to more recently composed tracks such as “Desert Seed” and “Encore,” Farrah Mechael seamlessly performed pieces of different parts of her life on stage, allowing fans a rare glimpse into her humanity as a recording artist.The show also gave fans a first listen of Farrah’s upcoming singles: “Runaway Lovers” (November 15) and “We’d Be In Love” (December 6), both produced with AngelSound Records’ resident producer Treadway alongside Atlanta-based duo OneHitter Entertainment (Adrian Davis and Salim Najee-ullah).Other highlights included first time performances of records “Carefully” and “Landmine” (co-written with Ant Clemons, Andre “Dre Bombay” Harris, and Tamara Mechael) and her radio #1 hit single “Burning” along with “La La Land,” both co-composed with Devrim “DK” Karaoglu and Tamara.Photography and cinematography by Donsel Mitchell captured the full theatrical experience, from the glowing stage lighting to the elaborate Halloween costumes and the emotional connection Farrah shared with her audience, clearly exemplified by her expressive stage presence and often teary-eyed performance.Farrah’s Halloween Eve performance at Universal Bar & Grill marked another defining moment in her artistic evolution and in Scorpio Productions' growing live portfolio. With new music, cinematic visuals, and a forthcoming collaboration with Isaac C. Singleton Jr., Farrah continues to expand her creative universe, solidifying her reputation as one of Los Angeles’s most dynamic independent artists.With three hours, two new singles, and one iconic voice, Farrah Mechael dominated Halloween Eve in Universal City– proving her power is unstoppable. Scorpio Productions and AngelSound Records continue to redefine independent pop with Farrah Mechael’s ongoing string of releases written by Tamara Mechael. From cinematic ballads to culture-fusing anthems, Farrah is carving a lane that blends global sounds, raw emotion, and a powerful online connection with her 270,000+ fans. With a steady slate of projects on the horizon, Scorpio Productions remains committed to pushing boundaries and expanding the reach of independent pop.

