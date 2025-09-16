Corporate Chess Challenge Returns Oct. 11, 2025 to Crown ‘Indy’s Smartest Company’

Indy Chess

Bringing the business community together also supports critical after-school programming

"Since we launched this event in 2023, we've been moved by the generational connection of chess-loving adults to youth as well as the bridge of potential to accomplishment." — Mike Chapuran

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 3rd annual Corporate Chess Challenge , presented by Cohen & Malad, LLP, will take place Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at the Ivy Tech Conference Center Penthouse, 2820 N. Meridian St.The all-day event brings together corporate teams from across central Indiana to compete for the playful title of “Indy’s Smartest Company.” Teams of four will face off in four rounds of rapid play, with all chess boards, sets, and clocks provided. Games are casual, unrated, and open to players of all skill levels.The 2024 Corporate Chess Challenge crowned Allison Transmission Team 1 as the champion, finishing a perfect 4-0. Roche Diagnostics and Eli Lilly & Company tied for second, while OmniSoc + Newfields and other teams rounded out the standings. Organizers expect an even larger and more competitive field this year as companies return to challenge for the title.The 2025 tournament, listed by the US Chess Federation , runs from 8:30 a.m. to about 3 p.m., with complimentary breakfast, captain check-in, and a player meeting to start the day. Games begin at 9:30 a.m., breaking for lunch before resuming in the afternoon. An awards ceremony will cap off the competition.Last year’s event raised more than $7,000 to fund six free chess programs at Indianapolis Title I schools, including Brookside School 54, George Washington Carver School 87, George Julian School 57, James Whitcomb Riley School 43, William Bell School 60, and Girls in STEM Academy.“The Corporate Chess Challenge is about more than bragging rights,” said Mike Chapuran, executive director of Indy Chess, a 501(c)3 nonprofit and the event coordinator. “Since we launched this event in 2023, we've been moved by the generational connection of chess-loving adults to youth as well as the bridge of potential to accomplishment. It’s about bringing the business community together to support critical after-school programming that teaches strategy, focus, and confidence to kids who need it most.”Registration is $240 per team. Corporate sponsors of the school chess program ($1,600 annually) receive free entry for up to two teams. Space is limited.To register a team or learn more, visit https://www.indychess.org/ccc Media Contact:Mike Chapuraninfo@indychess.orgPhone: 317-429-6952

