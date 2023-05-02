Indy Chess Hires First Executive Director, Earns Nonprofit Status and Launches Events
Learn more at www.indychess.org or email me to learn about opportunities as a participant or sponsor: info@indychess.org”INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The board of directors of Indy Chess announced today the hiring of the nonprofit organization’s first executive director as well as official granting of 501(c)(3) status that accelerates its mission of offering in-person workshops and competitive play while attracting participants of all ages.
— Michael Chapuran, executive director, Indy Chess
“Chess is all about strategy and positioning and Indy Chess has made significant strides to nurture a new approach to a historic game,” said Manasi Balagere, chairperson of Indy Chess. “Hiring Michael Chapuran to lead Indy Chess makes all the difference. Michael brings a track record of success with philanthropic organizations, an economics background, coaching certification and a desire to improve players’ skills and ratings.”
“We also launched a fundraising campaign with $10,000 donated in just a few days, which is no small feat,” she added. “This will open up many new opportunities for us to expand our reach and impact in the Indianapolis area.”
Indy Chess’ operations are funded primarily through an annual individual or family membership plan. Its menu of chess experiences includes weekly Tuesday student workshops and rated adult casual play as well as scholastic summer camps. Get information and sign up: bit.ly/INDYCHESS-SCHOLASTIC
In addition, the board is pleased to announce the inaugural Corporate Chess Challenge tournament on National Chess Day, Saturday, October 14 in downtown Indianapolis. Teams of four will compete for the prize of being "Indy's Smartest Company" all while raising money for scholastic programs at under-resourced schools. Get information: bit.ly/INDYCHESS-CHALLENGE
“It’s amazing we received 501(c)(3) status so early and it was essential to the legitimacy of our formation,” said Chapuran. “Nonprofit status signifies so much. It means that we can authentically fulfill our mission, receive tax-deductible donations and ensure that we are funded to enable scholarships and provide access to chess instruction to schools and children that otherwise might not have been able to afford it.”
Chapuran was previously executive director of Family Promise of Greater Indianapolis, where he raised close to $5 million in seven years as leader to benefit the housing-focused nonprofit. In his free time, Chapuran tested the concept of organized chess through hosting a variety of chess competitions in the Indianapolis area through its previous affiliation, Naptown Gambit Chess Club. Chapuran is a United States Chess Federation-certified tournament director and coach.
“Chess found a new audience during the pandemic, and it continues to boom right now, but it's all online,” Chapuran said. “While that’s a great way to enjoy this activity, we want to make sure children are getting off their screens, connecting in person, and learning in ways only possible through traditional face-to-face play. As we provide instruction to them on how to do that, plus trophies to reward and incentivize progress, we think the future is going to be huge.”
Led by Balagere as chair, Indy Chess' seven-person board seeks to promote the game of chess and its many benefits, including improved problem-solving skills, critical thinking, and creativity. Board members also include Mandee Byers, Chapuran, Mike Dugdale, Gabe Hawkins, Greg Humrichouser and Tom Spalding.
“The Indy Chess board represents an amazing group of diverse people who contribute different specialties — chess enthusiasts, chess parents, and business leaders with specific talents who have come together to make sure this club has a bright future and engages everybody while respecting the values of trying to keep instruction affordable and accessible for all and inclusive of all,” said Chapuran.
Chapuran added that Indy Chess is pleased to be running pro bono the inaugural IPS Chess Club Tourney & Celebration on Friday, May 19 at Broad Ripple High School. This first year, nine schools and more than 100 students are participating. IPS has a rich chess history, as Center for Inquiry 27 (then IPS 27), won the national championship in 1983 and visited the Oval Office. Indy Chess' executive director coaches at CFI 27 and restarted the club last fall.
Indy Chess is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Its mission is to make the lessons that chess teaches accessible to all. Annual memberships are available at $45 for an individual and $65 for a family. For every two students that pay to attend camp, a scholarship is provided to another that can't afford to. Learn more at www.indychess.org
