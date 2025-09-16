Registration Opens for Iconic SEASIDE SCHOOL™ Half Marathon + 5K

SEASIDE SCHOOL™ Half Marathon runners getting ready to race at the starting line. Runners cross the finish line at the SEASIDE SCHOOL™ Half Marathon + 5K. SEASIDE SCHOOL™ students cheer on the runners during the SEASIDE SCHOOL™ Half Marathon + 5K.

Race registration now open for the SEASIDE SCHOOL™ Half Marathon + 5K, February 12-15, 2026, in beautiful Seaside, FL benefiting the SEASIDE SCHOOL FOUNDATION™

The SEASIDE SCHOOL™ Half Marathon + 5K is more than just a race — it’s a tradition of excellence that unites runners, families, sponsors, and our community.” — Callie Cox, SEASIDE SCHOOL™ Director of Advancement & Donor Relations

SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Registration is officially open for the 24th Annual SEASIDE SCHOOL™ Half Marathon + 5K Race Weekend, hosted by SEASIDEand benefitting the SEASIDE SCHOOL FOUNDATION™. Visit South Walton returns as the Registration Sponsor, helping welcome thousands of runners to this iconic event, taking place February 12–15, 2026 along Florida’s Scenic Highway 30A.All proceeds directly benefit the SEASIDE SCHOOL FOUNDATION™, which supports the SEASIDE SCHOOL™ – one of Florida’s oldest and top-performing public charter schools. Since its inception, the race has become a paramount fundraiser for the Foundation, with 100% of proceeds going toward enriching the educational experiences of students at SEASIDE NEIGHBORHOOD SCHOOL™ and Seacoast Collegiate High School.“The SEASIDE SCHOOL™ Half Marathon + 5K is more than just a race — it’s a tradition of excellence that unites runners, families, sponsors, and our community,” said Callie Cox, SEASIDE SCHOOL™ Director of Advancement & Donor Relations. “Every registration makes a real difference in the lives of our students, helping us continue to provide a world-class education right here in Walton County.”Race Weekend kicks off Friday, February 13, with the fan-favorite Taste of the Race, a high-energy culinary celebration featuring top local chefs, craft beverages and libations, and live entertainment.Runners will have multiple opportunities for Early Packet Pickup Thursday through Saturday at multiple times and locations, including Race Expo where runners can grab their race gear, explore sponsor and vendor booths, and soak in the excitement leading up to race day.The main event takes place on Sunday, February 15, 2026, with the Half Marathon starting at 7:00 a.m. and the 5K at 7:30 a.m. Runners will enjoy a breathtaking out-and-back course along Scenic Highway 30A, with views of coastal dune lakes and picturesque beach communities. As a USATF-certified course, the half marathon serves as a qualifier for both the New York City and Chicago Marathons.“The philanthropic impact of this race cannot be overstated,” said Dr. Tom Miller, SEASIDE SCHOOL™ Executive Director. “Each year, funds raised allow us to provide students with a unique, personalized learning experience that prepares them for college, careers, and beyond. We are deeply grateful to every participant who laces up for education.”Recognized nationally as one of the best road races in the U.S., the SEASIDE SCHOOL™ Half Marathon + 5K continues to grow, drawing thousands of runners and visitors annually. The weekend culminates with an after-party featuring live entertainment, food, drinks, and an awards ceremony celebrating all participants.“This race weekend is a longstanding tradition for SEASIDE,” said Kevin Boyle, General Manager of the SEASIDECommunity Development Corporation. “We are proud to offer our town and resources to help make the events a success, ensuring their fundraising continues to support educational excellence in Walton County.”Each registration includes exclusive swag from THE SEASIDE STYLE™, the official Swag + Merch Sponsor, along with a commemorative race medal and t-shirt featuring original artwork by beloved local artist Billie Gaffrey.Spots are limited, and the race sells out every year, so early registration is strongly encouraged. The SEASIDE SCHOOL™ Half Marathon + 5K is a rain or shine event. Discounts are available for military personnel, first responders, and educators.Sponsorship opportunities for Race Weekend are also available, offering businesses and organizations the chance to align with one of the Emerald Coast’s signature events reaching thousands across the Southeast. For more information on sponsorships, please contact Callie Cox at coxc@seasideschools.net.Learn more and register today at RunSeasideFL.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.