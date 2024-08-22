Registration is Now Open for the 23rd Annual SEASIDE SCHOOL™ Half Marathon + 5K in Seaside, FL on 30A

The SEASIDE SCHOOL™ Half Marathon + 5K brings together runners from all over the world to Seaside, Florida on 30A to support the SEASIDE SCHOOL FOUNDATION™.

Registration presented by South Walton is now open for the SEASIDE SCHOOL™ Half Marathon + 5K, February 13-16, 2025, benefiting the SEASIDE SCHOOL FOUNDATION™.

SEASIDE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 23rd Annual SEASIDE SCHOOL™ Half Marathon + 5K Race Weekend, presented by Frankie's Bike Shop on behalf of Michaelanne & Matt Lauderdale and hosted by SEASIDE, returns February 13-16, 2025, in Seaside, Florida. Registration, presented by South Walton, is now open, inviting runners from around the world to participate in this iconic event.The race weekend is more than just a run; it’s a celebration of community, excellence, and a commitment to education. All proceeds directly benefit the SEASIDE SCHOOL FOUNDATION™, which supports the SEASIDE SCHOOL™ – one of Florida’s oldest and top-performing public charter schools. Since its inception, the race has become a paramount fundraiser for the Foundation, with 100% of proceeds going toward enriching the educational experiences of students at SEASIDE NEIGHBORHOOD SCHOOL™ and Seacoast Collegiate High School.“The SEASIDE SCHOOL™ Half Marathon + 5K is a cornerstone of our fundraising efforts, and the support we receive from participants, sponsors, and the community is invaluable,” said Teresa Horton, Executive Director of the SEASIDE SCHOOL FOUNDATION™. “This event not only raises crucial funds but also brings together a diverse group of individuals who share a passion for education and community, making a lasting impact on the future of our students.”Race weekend kicks off on Friday, February 14th from 6 PM to 9 PM, with the highly anticipated Taste of the Race. Participants will indulge in a culinary extravaganza, featuring local chefs and restaurants vying for top culinary honors while also enjoying lively entertainment and a not-to-be-missed silent auction.The excitement continues on Saturday, February 15th, with the Race Expo from 12 PM to 4 PM at SEASIDE NEIGHBORHOOD SCHOOL™, where runners can pick up their race packets and explore offerings from sponsors and vendors. Locals can get a head start with Locals Packet Pickup on Thursday, February 13th, from 3:30 PM to 7:30 PM at Seacoast Collegiate High School.The main events take place on Sunday, February 16th, with the Half Marathon starting at 7:00 AM and the 5K at 7:30 AM. Runners will enjoy an out-and-back course along the iconic Scenic Highway 30A, offering breathtaking views of the Coastal Dune Lakes and picturesque communities. The race is USATF certified and serves as a qualifier for both the NYC and Chicago Marathons, making it a must-do for serious runners. The weekend concludes with an after-race party featuring entertainment, local food and beverages, and an awards ceremony to celebrate the participants' achievements.The SEASIDE SCHOOL™ Half Marathon has earned numerous accolades, including being ranked the #4 Flattest Half Marathon in the U.S. by USA Today Sports and recognized as one of the Best Seaside Road Races in the U.S. by OutsideOnline.com. As one of the largest events on 30A, the race draws over 12,000 attendees annually, making it a signature event in Northwest Florida.“The SEASIDE SCHOOL™ Half Marathon + 5K embodies the spirit of our community,” said Kevin Boyle, General Manager of the SEASIDECommunity Development Corporation. “This event not only showcases the vitality and beauty of SEASIDEbut also highlights the strong relationship between the school and our vibrant commercial downtown, reflecting our shared commitment to excellence and growth.”“The philanthropic funds raised from this event are instrumental in supporting our mission to foster the success of every student, both academically and personally,” said Dr. Tom Miller, Executive Director of the SEASIDE SCHOOL™. “Through the dedication of our community and the impact of this race, we can provide our students with a personalized learning approach to prepare them for college and beyond.”Registration for the SEASIDE SCHOOL™ Half Marathon + 5K includes an exclusive gift from the Swag + Merch Sponsor, THE SEASIDE STYLE™, a commemorative race medal and t-shirt with artwork from renowned local artist, Billie Gaffrey, and much more. Special discounts are available for military personnel, first responders, and educators. Sponsorships for Race Weekend are also available for businesses and organizations interested in supporting this signature event along 30A.Learn more and register today at RunSeasideFL.com

