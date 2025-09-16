The Travel Lounge Wraps Emmy Weekend as the Ultimate Celebrity Escape

Yara and Keri Shahidi with Peta Phipps

The Travel Lounge capped Emmy weekend in jet-set style, treating Hollywood stars to luxe Caribbean vibes, signature cocktails, and exclusive gifts.

Peta has offered an elevated Hollywood gifting experience that both clients and talent enjoy, curating an event that is effortlessly chic...” — Yara Shahidi and Keri Shahidi

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emmy weekend reached first-class status as The Travel Lounge, hosted by renowned tastemaker Peta Phipps, delivered a jet-set-worthy celebration for Hollywood’s elite. The invitation-only experience transformed the 1 Hotel’s Juniper Garden into an immersive luxury travel showcase, pairing high-energy vibes with the sophistication that defines Phipps’ Caribbean Living brand.Over the course of the day, A-list actors, top nominees, industry power players, and VIP guests—including Uzo Aduba, Alli Reich and Scott King of the hit show Over Compensating, Yara Shahidi, Craig Robinson, and many more— flowed through a chic 1,500-square-foot oasis designed to whisk them from Los Angeles straight to the Caribbean. Guests sampled Casa de Campo ’s world-class Dominican flavor, sipped signature tropical cocktails, enjoyed refreshing branded coconuts, and lounged in bespoke Ekouaer loungewear while immersing themselves in—and creating—vibrant works of art facilitated by Lily O’Brien Art.Highlights included:Private Jet Dreams – My Flight Advisor offered exclusive private aviation packages and jet-card giveaways.A Taste of the Islands – Rum tastings, branded cigars, and island-inspired hors d’oeuvres transported guests to sun-kissed shores.Interactive Luxury – Lantica Studios showcased cinematic magic while Admiral’s Golf Clubs brought a touch of the Dominican’s legendary greens to the lounge.“This year’s Travel Lounge was all about celebrating the art of the getaway,” said Peta Phipps, who curated every detail to reflect the effortless glamour of luxury travel. “From the taste of the Caribbean to the sound of high-energy beats, we wanted our guests to feel like they’d stepped into their next dream vacation.”Celebrity guests were equally enthusiastic. Actor–producer partners Yara and Keri Shahidi summed it up best: “Peta has offered an elevated Hollywood gifting experience that both clients and talent enjoy, curating an event that feels effortlessly chic, with unique experiences and opportunities that are genuinely enjoyable.” Model and entrepreneur Ashley Alexis added, “You guys really did it right.” Industry insiders in attendance noted that “nearly every guest was already inquiring about the next installment of the lounge before they even left the garden.”The atmosphere pulsed with music from a seven-hour custom playlist and photo moments at the branded step-and-repeat, while VIPs departed with enviable gift bags provided by Dagne Dover brimming with travel-ready indulgences. The sleek backpacks and fanny packs themselves put celebrities squarely in luxury travel mode.Sponsors and partners included Casa de Campo Resort & Villas, My Flight Advisor, Dagne Dover, Ekouaer, Lily O’Brien Art, Lantica Studios, DG Cinema, Nanlite, and The Admiral’s Club, whose contributions helped create an unforgettable, first-class experience.As Emmy weekend’s most buzz-worthy private event, The Travel Lounge once again proved that travel—and the Caribbean spirit—remains Hollywood’s favorite luxury.

