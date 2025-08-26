The Travel Lounge, Hosted by Peta Phipps, Returns Emmy Weekend with Hollywood’s Most Immersive Luxury Gifting Experience

The Travel Lounge by Peta Phipps returns Emmy weekend, gifting celebrities Casa de Campo escapes, private jet perks, golf, luxe bags, loungewear & more.

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emmy weekend gets a first-class upgrade with the return of The Travel Lounge, the exclusive, invitation-only celebrity luxury travel gifting lounge curated by Peta Phipps, Publisher & Editor-in-Chief of Caribbean Living and Swanky Retreats. The one-day-only event takes place Friday, September 12, 2025, at an exclusive Hollywood venue, celebrating the 77th Emmy Awards.Far more than a traditional gifting suite, The Travel Lounge is an immersive luxury travel experience designed to transport Emmy-nominated actors, presenters, and award-winning talent into their next dream vacation—without leaving Los Angeles.“This next-level lounge is about more than gifting—it’s about transporting our celebrity guests inside the world of luxury travel,” says Phipps, who also produced for Bravo TV’s Real Housewives of Potomac, Atlanta,and New Jersey.Signature Destination PartnerThis year’s featured experience is an exclusive stay at the legendary Casa de Campo Resort & Villas in La Romana, Dominican Republic. Celebrating its 50th anniversary, Casa de Campo has partnered with Lantica Studios and DGCINE, The Dominican Republic Film Commission, to give invited guests a taste of paradise.Curated Luxury PartnersGuests will also receive elite gifts and experiences from: Dagne Dover – “Bags That Get It.” Smart, stylish, and functional travel bags.My Flight Advisor – Exclusive Private Jet Travel Advisory Card with annual fee waived, offering personalized aviation planning.Ekouaer – Luxe loungewear for jet-set getaways or red-carpet downtime.The Admiral’s Golf Club by Palmer Advantage – Worldwide golf and city club access, with entry to hundreds of premier courses and private clubs globally.Additional bespoke travel, lifestyle, and social club gifts.About The Travel LoungeBlending celebrity access, luxury travel, and editorial storytelling, The Travel Lounge has become a must-attend Emmy weekend tradition. For media, it provides photogenic content opportunities, lifestyle trends, and relaxed celebrity access in an immersive setting.About Peta PhippsPeta Phipps, born in Jamaica, is a lifelong traveler, entrepreneur, and Publisher & Editor-in-Chief of Caribbean Living and Swanky Retreats. Known for curating authentic luxury experiences and her production work on Bravo TV’s Real Housewives, Phipps has made The Travel Lounge her signature platform for merging Hollywood with the world’s most exclusive destinations—first class, always.

