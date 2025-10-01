Inside Scorpio Productions: Meet the Family Behind the Independent Music Empire

Logo of Scorpio Productions, the women-led, family-driven entertainment company operating AngelSound Records and Zamara Amaris Music Publishing. Farrah and Tamara Mechael of Scorpio Productions pose in vibrant ensembles against an oversized chessboard, highlighting the artistry and strategy that define their brand. Farrah and Tamara Mechael channel strength and glamour in gold stagewear, representing Scorpio Productions’ bold vision for pop music. The women-led family team of Scorpio Productions, united in their mission to drive independent music forward. Farrah and Tamara Mechael showcase a chic, editorial-inspired look, highlighting Scorpio Productions’ mix of artistry and style.

Scorpio Productions, home to AngelSound Records and Zamara Amaris Music Publishing, is redefining what independent music success looks like.

We founded Scorpio Productions to break the mold and prove that artists can lead, own, and innovate on their own terms. From music to film, everything we create is built from our family.” — Tamara Mechael

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Independent pop music is flourishing, and at the heart of that evolution is Scorpio Productions: a women-led, family-driven company rewriting the rules of artist ownership. Operating through AngelSound Records and Zamara Amaris Music Publishing, Scorpio Productions offers a full creative ecosystem that keeps artistic control in the hands of its artists.Based in Los Angeles, CA, and Detroit, MI, the company is setting a new standard for independent music. By redefining artist ownership and proving that artist-driven businesses can thrive in today's music industry, Scorpio Productions is actively reshaping the future of independent pop.Founded by sisters Farrah and Tamara Mechael alongside their mother, Scorpio Productions embodies the ethos of a true family business. Every release is part of a cohesive vision anchored in artistry, independence, and innovation. As the company says on its site, it is the “home of chart-topping music and captivating media soundtracks,” representing successful, genre-spanning artists and composers across the globe.The strategy is simple yet powerful: maintain ownership, preserve rights, and connect directly with fans. Through its releases, Scorpio Productions establishes a model for independent artistry that secures both creative and legal control, not just one or the other. The family aims to set a lasting example of what being an independent musician can look like.Operating under Scorpio Productions, AngelSound Records isn’t just a label– it’s a powerhouse in its own right. The label has reached the #1 spot on the New Music Weekly radio charts nationwide and has landed features in high-profile outlets like Forbes and Galore. Its affiliated artists have also dominated international iTunes charts, underscoring its reach on a global scale. Artists signed to AngelSound Records are Recording Academy Voting Members and have been considered for GRAMMY™ Award Nominations across various categories.Beyond the charts, AngelSound-affiliated artists have supported 16+ city U.S. tours, opened for major acts like Ariana Grande and Chris Brown, and secured sponsorships from leading brands such as Bud Light. The label is also a sought-after provider of composers for film soundtracks, with its roster frequently participating in celebrity writing sessions and synchronization camps. In addition, a growing number of directors come directly to Scorpio Productions to source original music for their films, solidifying its reputation as a trusted creative partner in the entertainment industry.Alongside the label, Zamara Amaris Music Publishing has become a cornerstone of Scorpio Productions' ecosystem. Focused on protecting songwriters and maximizing publishing value, Zamara has helped its roster secure major opportunities in the global music market. Artists previously signed under its wing have landed publishing deals with leading companies such as Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG) through agreements initiated and co-facilitated by industry figure and Scorpio Productions Co-Founder Ban Guizy. By bridging independent talent with powerhouse publishers, Zamara Amaris continues to elevate Scorpio Productions’ reputation as a trusted advocate for artist rights and long-term career growth.With a slate of new releases, millions of plays, and a fanbase growing by the thousands, Scorpio Productions is building an unstoppable foundation for the future of independent pop music through ownership, innovation, and community.As Scorpio Productions continues to roll out new projects, one thing is clear: for the Mechael family, this isn’t just business, it’s legacy and a God-given mission. With passion, precision, independence, and faith at its core, Scorpio Productions is cementing itself in the future of independent music.Scorpio Productions and AngelSound Records continue to redefine independent pop with Farrah Mechael’s ongoing string of releases written by Tamara Mechael. From cinematic ballads to culture-fusing anthems, Farrah is carving a lane that blends global sounds, raw emotion, and a powerful online connection with her 270,000+ fans. With a steady slate of projects on the horizon, Scorpio Productions remains committed to pushing boundaries and expanding the reach of independent pop.

