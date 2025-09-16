Wolf River Electric Urges Homeowners to Act Before 2025 Solar Tax Credit Deadline

Wolf River Electric Logo WRE Solar Installation MN WRE Saves Homeowners Money WRE Solar in Midwest Climate WRE Saves Money on Energy WI

It is the Last Chance for Residential Solar to Qualify for the 30% Tax Credit

ISANTI, MN, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wolf River Electric, a leader in residential and commercial solar installation, is urging homeowners to act now to secure their spot for solar installation before the federal 30% Investment Tax Credit (ITC) expires. To qualify, solar systems must be fully installed by December 31, 2025—and with planning, permitting, and installation timelines, appointments are already filling fast.

Time is running out. Homeowners across Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, North Dakota, and South Dakota who delay may miss the opportunity to lock in this significant federal incentive for solar energy.

“Energy prices continue to rise, and solar offers a smart way to control costs while reducing environmental impact,” said Vladimir Marchenko, CEO of Wolf River Electric. “But with the ITC deadline approaching, it’s critical for homeowners to get on the schedule now to ensure they don’t miss out.”

Wolf River Electric provides a free online estimate tool where homeowners can quickly calculate potential savings, factoring in location, utility provider, electricity use, and available incentives. The tool helps estimate both costs and long-term benefits of going solar with or without battery storage.

With over ten years of experience, Wolf River Electric has built a reputation for delivering high-quality, full-service solar solutions. Backed by a 25-year workmanship warranty, the company combines grassroots passion with industry expertise to make clean energy accessible, affordable, and reliable. Their professional advisors also provide information to customers regarding the process of securing all available local, state, and federal incentives, rebates, and tax credits to maximize savings.

Founded by a team of close friends with a shared vision for a sustainable future, Wolf River Electric has grown into one of the region’s most trusted solar providers. From residential rooftops to large-scale commercial projects, the company is committed to transforming the energy landscape one installation at a time.

Wolf River Electric offers best-in-class panels, battery solutions for backup and energy storage, and customer-focused service designed to simplify the transition to renewable energy.

For more information or to schedule a consultation before the tax credit deadline, visit www.wolfriverelectric.com.

About Wolf River Electric

Founded eleven years ago by a dedicated group of friends, Wolf River Electric combines grassroots passion with industry expertise. The team of knowledgeable and professional staff, along with highly trained technicians, excels in designing, installing, and maintaining residential and commercial solar power systems. Headquartered in Minnesota, they are committed to exceeding customer expectations and delivering exceptional energy services as they serve home and business owners in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, North Dakota and South Dakota.

Wolf River Electric provides the highest quality solar installations and an unsurpassed customer experience. They install the most advanced and energy-efficient solar panels in the world to reduce or eliminate customer’s monthly electric bill.

# # #

