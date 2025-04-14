Wolf River Electric Achieves Enphase Gold Installer Status in Q2 2025

Wolf River Electric Logo Enphase Gold Installer Badge Enphase IQ 5P Battery IQ8MC Micro-inverter Enphase Installation Graphic

Recognition highlights Wolf River Electric’s extensive Enphase experience and commitment to exceptional customer satisfaction.

ISANTI, MN, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wolf River Electric, a leading Midwest solar installation company, today announced that it has been recognized as an Enphase Gold Installer as of the second quarter of 2025. This elite status is part of Enphase Energy’s Installer Network program and is awarded only to solar installers with a strong performance record and top-tier customer satisfaction. Achieving the Gold Installer designation means Wolf River Electric has a proven track record of successful Enphase system installations along with consistently excellent customer experience ratings. It also confirms that the company is certified to install Enphase’s advanced IQ Battery storage systems, enabling it to deliver comprehensive solar-plus-storage solutions to homeowners.

“Being named an Enphase Gold Installer is a testament to our team’s dedication to quality and our customers,” said Vladimir Marchenko, Chief Executive Officer of Wolf River Electric. “Our focus has always been on delivering reliable, high-performance solar solutions with outstanding service. This achievement from Enphase reflects that commitment and gives homeowners even more confidence in the work we do.”

For customers, Wolf River Electric’s Gold Installer status brings tangible benefits. Enphase Gold Installers are recognized for meeting rigorous benchmarks in service and expertise, which translates into greater assurance of safety, reliability, and quality in every project. Homeowners can expect top-tier system performance and professional installation practices backed by Enphase’s support and training resources. In practical terms, this means peace of mind for customers: their solar panels and Enphase microinverter systems will be installed by an experienced team, and any Enphase battery additions will be handled by certified experts. With Wolf River Electric’s acknowledged expertise, clients know their clean energy investment is supported by industry-leading standards and a proven commitment to customer satisfaction.

About Wolf River Electric

Wolf River Electric is a 100% employee-owned local renewable energy contractor dedicated to making clean, sustainable energy accessible to businesses and homeowners. Based in Isanti, Minnesota and serving customers across Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, South Dakota, and North Dakota, the company specializes in solar panel installations, battery storage systems, whole-home generators, and energy efficiency solutions. Wolf River Electric’s mission is to deliver high-quality workmanship and innovative technology to help communities transition to renewable energy, and the company takes pride in its customer-focused approach and long-term support for every solar project. For more information, visit wolfriverelectric.com.

