The Insurance School of Tampa Bay Welcomes Karin M. Woofter as New Faculty Member

Karin M. Woofter, an approved Florida Insurance Instructor based in Anchorage, AK, to coordinate the Insurance School of TampaBay's Life Continuing Ed Classes

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Insurance School of Tampa Bay is excited to welcome the esteemed financial professional and educator, Karin M. Woofter, RSSA®, CLU®, LUTCF, to our distinguished faculty. With an impressive 39 years of experience in life, health, and annuity planning, Karin's extensive knowledge and expertise promise to significantly enrich our continuing educational programs, as well as our pre-license courses.

Operating from Anchorage, AK, Karin leads MyPoM Insurance, aptly named for “Peace of Mind,” where she has dedicated her career to supporting clients through the complexities of insurance and financial planning. Her impressive qualifications include the Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU) and Life Underwriter Training Council Fellow (LUTCF) designations, alongside her status as a Registered Social Security Analyst (RSSA®).

Karin is known for her ability to simplify the often daunting landscape of Social Security claiming strategies. She hosts engaging workshops throughout Anchorage, transforming what many perceive as a bureaucratic process into a strategic game plan. Her commitment to education has led her to write and present state-approved continuing education courses nationally, utilizing both live and webinar formats through the CE Partnership since 1996.

Prior to establishing MyPoM Insurance, Karin held various prestigious roles in the financial sector, including a Community Relations Manager and certified Credit Counselor with Consumer Credit Counseling Service. Her background also includes significant leadership positions, allowing her to mentor others while making complex financial concepts accessible through humor and relatability.



"We are excited to welcome Karin to our faculty! She brings an incredible depth of knowledge about Social Security, along with forty years of experience in selling life insurance and annuities. With more than thirty years as an instructor in insurance education, she is sure to make a significant impact on our students," said Christopher Kazor, Chief Academic Officer at the Insurance School of Tampa Bay.

Karin’s academic achievements include a degree in Spanish from Florida State University, and her lengthy tenure in the Tampa Bay area is marked not only by professional contributions, including board memberships with the Society of Financial Service Professionals and the Tampa Bay Estate Planning Council, but also by her vibrant community involvement.

Now residing in Alaska with her husband Bob, an attorney and fellow language enthusiast, Karin enjoys embracing the outdoors and sharing her passion for learning and storytelling. Her language proficiency extends to Spanish and German, reflecting her dynamic and engaging personality, always eager to exchange valuable insights over a good cup of coffee.

With Karin's expertise, the Insurance School of Tampa Bay looks forward to expanding its curriculum and offering students increased opportunities for personal and professional growth in the insurance field.

For more information about Karin Woofter and our programs, please visit https://insuranceschooloftampabay.com/

**About The Insurance School of Tampa Bay**

The Insurance School of Tampa Bay is dedicated to providing quality education and training to insurance professionals. Our mission is to equip students with the knowledge and skills needed to excel in the ever-evolving insurance industry.

