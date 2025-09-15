Women Veterans: You deserve to be safe

Your safety and well-being matter. For many women Veterans, it can be hard to feel safe when there is intimate partner violence (IPV). If you’ve experienced emotional, physical or sexual harm, control or fear in a relationship, know this: You are not alone and help is available.

About one in three women Veterans experience IPV during their lives (higher than the rate among non-Veteran women). Women Veterans affected by IPV are also three times more likely to experience housing instability or homelessness. Additionally, pregnant women experiencing IPV face a higher risk of violence, underscoring the urgent need for support. Recognizing the signs of IPV and learning about your options are the first steps toward healing and finding safety. VA can help you take those steps.

Understanding IPV

IPV is a form of domestic violence that can include physical, verbal, emotional, financial or sexual abuse, as well as stalking, by a current or former intimate partner, spouse, boyfriend or girlfriend. IPV can affect anyone, regardless of your age, race, income, sex or background, and it can happen whether you live with your partner, are sexually involved or have a long history together. IPV may occur once or it could be ongoing, and it may look like:

Name-calling, bullying, insulting or putting you down.

Controlling your money or spending.

Isolating you from friends and family.

Controlling where you go or what you wear.

Monitoring who you speak to.

Embarrassing or humiliating you in public.

Threatening harm to you, loved ones or pets.

Physical violence like shoving, hitting or restraining.

Using weapons or other objects to intimidate or harm you.

Forcing or coercing unwanted sexual activity.

Alternatively, you may also find yourself using aggression or violence in your relationships, especially if you’ve experienced or witnessed violence yourself (including during your service). It’s possible to both experience and use or perpetrate IPV.

IPV can impact your entire life

IPV affects much more than your physical safety. It takes a toll on your mind, body, and social well-being, and may impact parts of your life you haven’t realized.

Mental health risks: Depression, anxiety, posttraumatic stress disorder, substance use disorders and suicidal thoughts are more common among women Veterans experiencing IPV. Stress, shame and isolation often deepen these struggles.

Physical health issues: Chronic pain (headaches, back pain), gastrointestinal and gynecological problems (such as pelvic pain), traumatic injuries and insomnia can all result from IPV.

Reproductive health: Unintended pregnancies, sexually transmitted infections and pregnancy complications occur more frequently in women who face IPV.

Social and economic effects: IPV often leads to housing instability, homelessness, financial hardship and social isolation, making it harder to find safety and access care.

VA is here with support and services for all these aspects of your life and can help you connect to resources in your community, including safety and escape planning.

VA’s “no wrong door” approach

We know talking about IPV can be difficult. Your safety and confidentiality are top priorities. There are ways to receive support for IPV:

You are not alone

If you or someone you know is experiencing IPV, remember that women Veterans deserve safety, dignity and support. No matter who you talk to at VA, you will be connected to compassionate support and services. Reach out any time, any way, and take the first step toward healing and reclaiming your life.

Learn more on the VA Women’s Health IPV page and the VA Social Work IPV page. Both sites have quick escape buttons for your safety. You can also search your state to locate the IPV Coordinator closest to you. If you are unable to reach an IPV Coordinator, please speak to your social worker, health care provider or local women Veterans program manager.

For 24/7 counseling by phone, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233. They can connect you to VA. If you’re in immediate danger, please call 911.