Farrah Mechael Drops Electrifying Title Track 'Encore' Ahead of Upcoming Album Release

Official single cover for Farrah Mechael’s “Encore,” out September 14, the fifth single and title track of her upcoming 7-song album, arriving October 4 under Scorpio Productions. Farrah Mechael performs “Encore” live in a bold red look, embodying the passion and intensity of the title track. Commanding the stage in a fierce black performance look, Farrah Mechael channels raw power during her “Encore” set. Farrah Mechael teases her highly anticipated 7-song album “Encore,” arriving October 4, following the September 14 releases of its title track. Farrah Mechael captivates the crowd with a dramatic performance of “Encore,” blending vulnerability and strength.

Released Sept. 14, Farrah Mechael's single "Encore" sets the stage for her 7-track album, arriving Oct. 4 via Scorpio Productions and AngelSound Records.

The encore doesn’t just stop once the show is over. When you’re a performer, the encore becomes a way of life.” — Farrah Mechael

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- When fans ask for an encore, the show must go on. Independent pop artist Farrah Mechael’s new single “Encore” embodies the rush of live performance and her determination to give fans what they want in the face of pressure. Released September 14, the high-voltage track is the fifth release leading into her full album of the same name, arriving October 4 under Scorpio Productions and AngelSound Records. For Farrah Mechael, an encore is about more than just giving fans one more song. Lyrics like “I've been living on the road, been putting on a show, now they’re begging for some more, ready for an encore” capture the exhaustion and exhilaration of life under the spotlight, while also tapping into the universal desire for recognition and connection. At the same time, she pulls back the curtain on the darker side of fame with sharp, repeated denials: “No… paparazzi… exploiting me… God, set me free.”“Encore” sets the tone for the full album, a collection that proves Farrah’s ability to innovate and endure in today’s pop scene.Scorpio Productions and AngelSound Records continue to redefine independent pop with Farrah Mechael’s ongoing string of releases written by Tamara Mechael. From cinematic ballads to culture-fusing anthems, Farrah is carving a lane that blends global sounds, raw emotion, and a powerful online connection with her 270,000+ fans. With a steady slate of projects on the horizon, Scorpio Productions remains committed to pushing boundaries and expanding the reach of independent pop.

