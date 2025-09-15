Noise camera installations begin September 15

Main, News Posted on Sep 15, 2025 in Highways News

Pilot Will Collect Data on Noise Levels and Origin for Two Years; Will Not Issue Tickets

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) announces the noise detection pilot authorized in Act 63 (23) will begin on Sept. 15 with installation of a noise detection camera on the H-3 Freeway at the Halekou Interchange (junction with Kamehameha Highway) and the installation of a camera on Sept. 16 on Ala Moana Boulevard near Kalia Road. The remaining eight locations in the top 10 will be installed by January 2026.

The purpose of the noise detection pilot is to gather data on the types and levels of noise generated by vehicles on O‘ahu roads. No tickets will be issued through this pilot. HDOT selected the locations for installation based on complaints recorded by the Honolulu Police Department (HPD). An additional 12 locations have been identified for potential data gathering pending engineering assessment. A map with additional details on the sites is available at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/noise-detection-cameras/

Once the sites begin gathering data, HDOT will prepare monthly reports on the number of events detected exceeding 90 dB at the noise detection pilot locations as well as the type of vehicle noise observed (e.g., engine, muffler, etc.). These reports will be used to help with future legislation on vehicle noise and HPD enforcement. Current laws prohibit the modification of motor vehicle, motorcycle, or moped mufflers or exhaust pipes, to increase the volume of noise emitted. See:

