Governor Abbott Announces Additional SBA Assistance Following Texas Flooding

September 15, 2025 | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) approved his request for a rural area disaster declaration for the catastrophic flooding that took place in July. The Texas counties included in the rural area disaster declaration are Coke, Concho, Kendall, Mason, and Sutton.

“With the approval of this disaster declaration, more communities impacted by the devastating floods that took place over the Fourth of July weekend will have access to critical financial assistance they need to recover,” said Governor Abbott. "I thank the Texas Division of Emergency Management for working with our federal partners to ensure Texans have the support they need to rebuild. Texas will continue to provide all necessary resources to those affected by these catastrophic floods so they can rebuild and move forward."

The SBA has granted access to its Home Disaster Loans, Business Physical Disaster Loans, and Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program, which will provide low-interest loans to qualifying homeowners, renters, and businesses in affected communities following the catastrophic flooding that occurred in July.

Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information, and download applications at sba.gov/disaster. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance.

For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services. Completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.

Governor Abbott continues to take action to provide all available resources to help support local communities from the impacts of the flooding, including: