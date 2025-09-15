Governor Abbott Announces Additional SBA Assistance Following Texas Flooding
TEXAS, September 15 - September 15, 2025 | Press Release
Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) approved his request for a rural area disaster declaration for the catastrophic flooding that took place in July. The Texas counties included in the rural area disaster declaration are Coke, Concho, Kendall, Mason, and Sutton.
“With the approval of this disaster declaration, more communities impacted by the devastating floods that took place over the Fourth of July weekend will have access to critical financial assistance they need to recover,” said Governor Abbott. "I thank the Texas Division of Emergency Management for working with our federal partners to ensure Texans have the support they need to rebuild. Texas will continue to provide all necessary resources to those affected by these catastrophic floods so they can rebuild and move forward."
The SBA has granted access to its Home Disaster Loans, Business Physical Disaster Loans, and Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program, which will provide low-interest loans to qualifying homeowners, renters, and businesses in affected communities following the catastrophic flooding that occurred in July.
Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information, and download applications at sba.gov/disaster. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance.
For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services. Completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.
Governor Abbott continues to take action to provide all available resources to help support local communities from the impacts of the flooding, including:
- Requesting a SBA rural area disaster declaration for affected communities
- Extending disaster unemployment assistance for flooding survivors
- Securing an extension of the FEMA Individual Assistance registration period for Texas flooding survivors
- Presenting checks alongside the Vaqueros del Mar Texas Flood Relief Fund to additional families impacted by the flooding in the Hill Country
- Announcing alongside the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country over $40 million in long-term flood relief funding efforts
- Announcing the approval of Uvalde County to the Presidential Disaster Declaration
- Celebrating the re-opening of Cow Creek Bridge
- Requesting federal disaster assistance for Uvalde County following flood impacts
- Joining the Vaqueros del Mar Texas Flood Relief Fund in presenting checks to families impacted by Hill Country flooding
- Announcing 10 additional counties added to President Trump’s Major Disaster Declaration
- Requesting Real County be added to President Trump’s Major Disaster Declaration
- Announcing eligibility for additional counties for SNAP replacement benefits
- Updating the state’s disaster declaration to include four additional impacted communities and requesting nine counties be added to President Trump’s Major Disaster Declaration
- Securing approval for federal disaster assistance for two additional counties to President Trump’s Major Disaster Declaration
- Requesting the addition of two counties to President Trump's Major Disaster Declaration
- Meeting with impacted Texans and first responders in San Angelo and providing an update on the state's ongoing response and recovery operations
- Updating the state’s disaster declaration to include five additional counties and announcing federal approval of three more counties added to President Trump’s Major Disaster Declaration
- Announcing 26 additional counties eligible for SNAP hot foods
- Surveying flood damage with General Steven Nordhaus in the Texas Hill Country
- Requesting the addition of three counties for President Trump's Major Disaster Declaration
- Announcing up to $5 million in funding is available through the Texas Micro-Business Disaster Recovery Loan Program
- Announcing over $1.9 million in grant funding to hospitals in Kerrville and Llano impacted by recent catastrophic floods
- Touring flood damage in Leander and providing an update on Texas' continued response to severe flooding impacting Central Texas
- Receiving approval for federal disaster assistance for additional impacted communities
- Requesting the addition of five counties to the Presidential Disaster Declaration
- Visiting with impacted Texans alongside President Trump in Kerrville
- Launching the new Texas Flooding Emotional Support Line
- Obtaining approval for federal disaster assistance for additional impacted communities
- Requesting additional counties for President Trump's Major Disaster Declaration
- Directing the state’s ongoing flood response and recovery efforts
- Announcing disaster unemployment assistance for flood impacts
- Surveying the flood damage of the affected areas and updating Texans on response efforts
- Providing an update on the state’s ongoing flood response in impacted communities
- Obtaining approval from President Trump for federal disaster assistance as part of a Major Disaster Declaration
- Amending the state’s disaster declaration to include additional impacted counties and providing an update on the state’s emergency response in affected areas
- Providing an update on the state’s response to severe flooding in Kerr County and surrounding communities
- Increasing the readiness level of the State Operations Center and activating additional state emergency response resources as portions of West and Central Texas prepared for heavy rainfall and flash flooding threats
- Deploying state emergency response resources ahead of the rain and flooding threat
