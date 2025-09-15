LUXURY EXPERIENCE & CO AND THIRTEEN LUNE CELEBRATE BEAUTY & WELLNESS WITH STAR-STUDDED GIFTING LOUNGE DURING EMMYS WEEK

LE & CO Founder Melissa McAvoy and Emmy Nominated Tulsa King Star James Quattochi Perri Skin Founder Paige Burdette and Team with Oscar and Emmy Award WInning Producer Cindy Cowan The McCord List TV Host Rachel McCord

An exclusive gifting lounge spotlighting diverse beauty and wellness brands took center stage in Los Angeles.

“LE & Co was honored to partner with Thirteen Lune to celebrate health and wellness in such an amazing backdrop in the heart of Los Angeles,” said Melissa McAvoy, Founder of Luxury Experience & Co.'” — Melissa McAvoy

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Luxury Experience & Co partnered with Thirteen Lune to host an exclusive gifting lounge during Emmys Week in Los Angeles, celebrating all things health, beauty, and wellness. The event brought together celebrities, press, and tastemakers for a luxurious experience that highlighted self-care and community in the heart of Hollywood.Guests were welcomed with exclusive gifts from leading and emerging brands, including Choc Factory , Veronique Designs, Tamara C Garden, Dermovia, Maison Gabrielle France, Perri Skin, TONE, FORVR Mood, Ashley Adana Affirmation, Salt XO, Canvas Beauty, Selah K, Bloosom Bright, Supermind Coffee + Chocolate, Nippies, Lashify, Marlowe Skin, Caulipuffs, and more.The carefully curated guest list featured Oscar and Emmy Award-winning producer Cindy Cowan, Emmy-nominated The Pitt star Arun Storrs, Tulsa King star James Quattrochi, Oscar contender Here’s Yianni! star Joe Cortese, The McCord List TV host Rachel McCord, Daytime Emmys Best New Star nominee Annabelle Azadé, BET’s The Family Business star Sadie Brook, CW’s All American star Omar Cook, and many more.“LE & Co was honored to partner with Thirteen Lune to celebrate health and wellness in such an amazing backdrop in the heart of Los Angeles,” said Melissa McAvoy, Founder of Luxury Experience & Co.'About Thirteen LuneThirteen Lune is the destination for discovering diverse-owned beauty brands and a curator of best-in-class beauty products from around the world. Since its launch in 2020, Thirteen Lune has brought together luxurious, efficacious products that uplift both emerging and established brands, while celebrating the individual stories of their founders. Learn more at www.thirteenlune.com About Luxury Experience & CoLuxury Experience & Co (LE & Co) connects today’s top brands with film, television, sports, and cultural icons through luxury gifting lounges and curated events. With expertise in PR, brand partnerships, and event development, LE & Co helps clients maximize visibility, influence, and return on investment. Learn more at www.luxuryexperienceco.com

