LUXURY EXPERIENCE & CO CELEBRATED ALL THINGS HEALTH & WELLNESS AT THE CELEBRITY GIFTING LOUNGE EXPERIENCE

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Luxury Experience & Co . presented an exclusive gifting lounge that celebrated all things health and wellness, where celebrities, influencers, athletes, and press gathered at Lucid Motors in Beverly Hills, CA. The event raised awareness for Lupus Awareness Month, featuring special guest Cori Broadus, Founder of Choc Factory and the Choc Foundation, who is also a lupus advocate.Lucid Motors and Luxury Experience & Co welcomed guests with gifts provided by Choc Factory, Umm Skincare, Ilios Lighting, Dr. Mitra Bral, Thirteenlune, Relevant Skin, Voss Water, Dermovia, Prive, Cinema Secrets Mimosa Lane Sunscreen, and Osea Skincare Studio. Guests were pampered with experiences that included a ride-and-drive experience with Lucid Motors, beauty treatments, hair services by Ring My Bell, and massages by Royal Treatment Wellness, all while relaxing in zero-gravity recliners. This microprocessor-controlled pulsed pressure wave utilizes patent-pending algorithms, waveforms, and biofeedback to align with fundamental human physiology, providing an optimized body and a clear, focused mind, as offered by Shiftwave.Luxury Experience & Co selected a unique and diverse group of talent to attend, such as Award Winning Producer Cindy Cowan, Influencer and UCLA Gymnast Nia Dennis, Fitness Influencer Shaka Smith, WNBA Basketball and 2x Olympic Gold Medalist Angel McCoughtry, Hacks star Ashley Burch, Sinners star Christian Robinson, TV Host Dawn McCoy, COBRA KAI star Hannah Kepple, Author and Criminal Minds star Terrence Howard, Emmy nominated actor Naomi Grossman, Assassin’s Creed star MASUMI, U.S. Para Track & Field star Isaac Isaac Charmond Jean-Paul, Artist and TV Host Lexy Panterra, and many more health and wellness driven talent.“LE & Co was honored to partner with Lucid Motors to celebrate health and wellness in such an amazing backdrop in the heart of Beverly Hills," says LE & Co Founder Melissa McAvoy.About The Choc FoundationFounded by Cori Broadus and Wayne Deuce, The Choc Foundationfocuses on promoting self-love, mental wellness, and empowerment. The foundation will support individuals and families struggling with societal pressures, financial challenges, and health-related issues.About Lucid GroupLucid is a Silicon Valley-based technology company dedicated to developing the most advanced electric vehicles in the industry. The award-winning Lucid Air and new Lucid Gravity deliver best-in-class performance, sophisticated design, expansive interior space, and unrivaled energy efficiency. Lucid assembles both vehicles in its state-of-the-art, vertically integrated factory in Arizona. Through its industry-leading technology and innovations, Lucid is advancing the state-of-the-art of EV technology for the benefit of all.About Luxury Experience & Co Today’s best brands align themselves with LE & Co Luxury Gift Lounges to get their products into the hands of the hottest names in film, television, and sports. With years of experience in Public Relations, events, and business development, we lead and develop effective key brand relationships. Recognizing the importance of brand awareness to our clients, we have developed a comprehensive package of services to maximize their return on investment. Be sure to follow @luxuryexperiencecollc on social media. For more information, please visit luxuryexperienceco.com.

