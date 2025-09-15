Sunburnt Space Co. Completes First Launch, Sets Sights on 26km Liquid Engine Flight

Mini Meggs before the launch

A successful test at White Cliffs clears the path for November’s historic Mini Insanity launch.

This launch was the perfect proof point that everything works in the field. We’re now confident and excited to take the next leap. Flying our liquid engine for the first time in November.” — Brad Younger, Founder & CEO

BROOKVALE, NSW, AUSTRALIA, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunburnt Space Co, today announced the successful launch of its first test rocket, MiniMeggs, from White Cliffs, NSW. The flight validated every key system except propulsion—avionics, parachutes, and recovery, marking a major milestone in the company’s mission to deliver fast, simple, and reliable access to space.This first launch proves the team’s approach is working and gives confidence to move ahead with the next major milestone: the inaugural flight of Mini Insanity, Sunburnt Space Co.’s first liquid-fuel rocket. Scheduled for November 2025, the launch is expected to reach an altitude of ~26 km (85,000 ft). The highest flight yet for the company and the first powered by its in-house developed liquid engine.* Background / Context *MiniMeggs was designed as a small-scale test vehicle to build quick and learn fast. We are developing our first liquid engine small so we can iterate quickly. Our plan is to have a launch vehicle that can take us over the Karman line and into space by the end of next year.The first flight was also to prove out avionics, parachute deployment, and recovery hardware in live conditions. With those systems now validated, Sunburnt Space Co. is shifting focus to its suborbital program.Mini Insanity represents the next critical step: demonstrating a domestically developed liquid propulsion system at high altitude, paving the way for future suborbital and orbital-class vehicles.Sunburnt Space Co.’s broader mission is to help build the space economy. To be successful at this we will need a stable launch platform to reach space.* What’s Next*• November 2025: Launch of Mini Insanity, expected to reach 26 km• Continued development of Mini Meggs, the suborbital vehicle designed to pass the Kármán line (100 km)• Opportunities for interviews, coverage, and launch-week access available upon request.• Visit us at the International Astronautical Congress 2025 in Sydney on Friday 3rd October 2025. We’re excited to be co-exhibiting on the NSW Government stand #198. This is a public day where you can come and check out the latest innovations powering the future of space!* Media Assets Available *• Article with technical detail and media assets: https://sunburntspace.com.au/minimeggs-takes-flight-at-white-cliffs/ • More photos and video of MiniMeggs launch available on request.• Renders and team shots available for use with credit

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.