NSW Chosen For First Rocket Test Flights

Brookvale-based space startup chooses regional NSW to kick off Aussie-built rocket program

Choosing to launch in NSW means we can move fast and show the world what we're capable of” — Brad Younger, CEO of Sunburnt Space

BROOKVALE, NSW, AUSTRALIA, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunburnt Space Co today announced that its first test rockets will be launched from a site in regional New South Wales, in partnership with Endeavour Aerospace at their dedicated launch facility in White Cliffs, NSW.This marks a major milestone in the company’s mission to build and launch rockets to space from Australian soil. The decision to launch from NSW highlights Sunburnt Space Co.'s commitment to building locally, testing quickly, and showing what’s possible when you take a simple approach.About the MissionThe test flights will serve as early validation steps for the Meggs Jr. program, which aims to send a rocket past the Kármán line (100km altitude) in late 2026. The program represents the first stage in a long-term vision to develop orbital and human-rated flight capability in Australia.What’s Next- Launching a test rocket on a solid motor at the NSW Rocketry Association HPR launch in two weeks to validate hardware and ensure recovery systems work as expected, showing a commitment to testing along the way- Test stand and flight hardware now in development in Brookvale with the first static fire tests planned in coming weeks- Live streams and replays will be made available on our website www.sunburntspace.com.au - For more information about Outback Launch Week , visit www.sunburntspace.com.au/outback Media Assets Available- More details available in the Outback Launch Week prospectus: https://sunsp.co/olaprspr - Download our logo and access other shared images from our Press page here: https://sunburntspace.com.au/press - More photos of Brad, the Brookvale factory, and early rockets available on requestMedia ContactBrad YoungerFounder & CEO, Sunburnt Space Co.press@sunburntspace.com.au(02) 7238 0810About Sunburnt Space CoBased in the backstreets of Brookvale on the NSW Northern Beaches, Sunburnt Space Co. is the little Aussie rocket company with a big mission: get to space, quickly and simply, with nothing but grit and good engineering. Founded out of a deep passion for rocket-making and a belief in Australia’s potential to compete on the world stage.

