PRP Labs Introduces Regenistat Analyzer for Platelet-Rich Plasma Standardization

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PRP Labs today announced the release of the Regenistat Platelet-Rich Plasma Analyzer, a new tool designed to help clinics bring greater accuracy and consistency to PRP preparation.The Regenistat Analyzer allows providers to easily assess platelet concentration during the preparation process, supporting standardized documentation and quality control. By incorporating this level of measurement, clinics can more effectively monitor preparation outcomes and maintain internal compliance protocols.“Consistency is key when it comes to implementing new regenerative technologies,” said Daniel Zengel, Founder of PRP Labs. “We developed the Regenistat Analyzer to give clinics a straightforward, user-friendly way to document PRP preparation. It’s about helping providers streamline operations and reinforce confidence in their process.”The Regenistat Analyzer integrates seamlessly with the full range of FDA-cleared PRP systems offered by PRP Labs, including EmCyte PRP kits and Sapphire centrifuges. It is also supported by PRP Labs’ training resources and instructional materials, ensuring providers can implement the technology with ease.This product release underscores PRP Labs’ commitment to advancing transparency, education, and compliance across regenerative medicine.For more information on the Regenistat Analyzer, visit: https://prplabs.com/product/regenistat-platelet-rich-plasma-analyzer/ PRP Labs is a San Diego-based medical device distributor specializing in platelet-rich plasma (PRP) systems, centrifuges, and regenerative medicine tools. Through FDA-cleared devices, compliance resources, and training support, PRP Labs empowers clinics to confidently integrate PRP into their practice.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.