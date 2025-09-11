PRP Labs Announces Centrifuge Trade-In Program with Free Centrifuge Upgrade Opportunity for Clinics

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PRP Labs , a national leader in regenerative medicine equipment distribution, has launched its Centrifuge Trade-In Program , offering clinics the ability to replace outdated centrifuges with FDA-cleared EmCyte systems—including the opportunity to receive a new centrifuge at no cost when paired with a qualifying kit purchase.Through the program, providers can trade in older or non-compliant centrifuges and receive a credit toward a new EmCyte centrifuge. Clinics that purchase 20 PRP kits at the time of trade-in are eligible to receive the centrifuge at no additional cost, removing financial barriers to upgrading.“Many clinics want to upgrade to FDA-cleared systems but hesitate because of cost,” said Daniel Zengel, Founder of PRP Labs. “With this program, we’re making it possible for practices to modernize their equipment and access the highest-quality PRP systems without an upfront capital expense.”Key features of the program include:Full Credit Option – Clinics trading in a centrifuge and purchasing 20 PRP kits receive a new EmCyte centrifuge at no cost.Regulatory Alignment – Ensures clinics operate with FDA-cleared systems, replacing outdated or non-compliant devices.Practice Support – Participants gain access to PRP Labs’ training, resources, and marketing tools in addition to the equipment.The Centrifuge Trade-In Program is available now to clinics across the United States.For details and eligibility, visit: https://prplabs.com/centrifuge-trade-in-program/ About PRP LabsPRP Labs is a trusted national distributor of regenerative medicine devices, including PRP kits, centrifuges, and practice support solutions. Committed to compliance, transparency, and provider success, PRP Labs delivers not only equipment but also marketing resources, training, and education for clinics nationwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.