Lloyd’s Register launches Biofuel Advisory service to help accelerate shipping’s decarbonisation

The attached photo shows the LR LR Fuel For Thought: The Biofuel Briefing – Strategy, Supply & Safety panel event at LISW (l-r) Muhammad Usman, Product Manager, FOBAS LR Advisory; Ashley Jenkins, Director, John H Whitaker Tankers; Alberto Perez, Regional

The new service aims to support the shipping industry in safely and efficiently adopting biofuels to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Our Biofuel Advisory service brings together technical expertise and regulatory insight to provide the industry with confidence and clarity at every stage of the biofuel supply and adoption process.” — James Frew, Director of Lloyd’s Register Advisory

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lloyd’s Register (LR) has launched its new Biofuel Advisory service at London International Shipping Week to help shipowners, fuel suppliers and producers adopt biofuels safely and at scale.Biofuels are emerging as one of the most proven and reliable alternative fuel options for reducing greenhouse gas emissions from shipping. LR’s new service is designed to remove uncertainty for the industry by providing end-to-end support across the biofuel supply chain, from production and certification through to delivery and onboard use.The initiative builds on two years of groundwork and combines LR’s energy transition advisory with the technical expertise of its Fuel Oil Bunker Analysis and Advisory Service (FOBAS). FOBAS’ experience with biofuels spans over 20 years, during which it has collaborated with shipowners, suppliers and producers to advance safe and scalable adoption of alternative fuels. This expertise has been applied to several industry firsts, including supporting United European Car Carriers (UECC) in spearheading the use of cashew nutshell liquid (CNSL) as a sustainable marine fuel1, and guiding Whitaker Tankers Whitchampion to achieve the first FAME B100 certification. This integrated approach gives clients clarity on regulatory compliance, fuel performance and operational risk, helping them make faster, more informed decisions.LR has already worked with leading biofuel producers to assess the impact of regulation on market demand, supported major bunker suppliers in producing transparent documentation for buyers, and guided shipowners through the testing and operational steps needed to start using biofuels across their fleets.James Frew, Director of Lloyd’s Register Advisory, said:“Biofuels represent an immediate and practical solution, but owners need confidence on performance, safety and compliance. Our new Biofuel Advisory service brings together technical expertise and regulatory insight to provide the industry with confidence and clarity at every stage of the biofuel supply and adoption process.”The new service was launched at an exclusive event, hosted by Lloyd’s Register during London International Shipping Week. In the 90-minute session - LR Fuel For Thought: The Biofuel Briefing – Strategy, Supply & Safety - LR’s specialist Advisory team and industry leading experts discussed future outlooks, cost benefits and regulatory compliance and what to consider once the decision for biofuels has been taken. Fuel for Thought: Biofuel gathers into one place the most relevant information on the use of biofuels in shipping, serving as a convenient reference for shipowners considering alternative fuel options for their fleets, and for maritime professionals seeking a deeper understanding of the zero-carbon transition. The report combines expertise from LR and other shipping knowledge leaders on topics including the characteristics and operational considerations for biofuels, regulatory drivers for biofuel adoption, techno-economic considerations, fuel quality and availability, and biofuel trials in shipping.Fuel for Thought is LR’s industry-leading series of reports and webinars on alternative fuel sources for ships. Through expert analysis and critical insights, each edition provides a comprehensive and informative overview of the latest technology advances, policy developments and emerging trends and opportunities in this rapidly evolving field.For more information about LR Biofuel Advisory, visit: Alternative Marine Fuels | LR

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.