Saronic and Lloyd's Register partner to advance maritime autonomy in UK, Europe, and Australia

Saronic and LR logo

This collaboration brings together Saronic’s expertise in proven autonomous maritime systems and LR’s authority in maritime standards and certifications.

Through this partnership with Saronic, LR is helping to shape standards, verification pathways and regulatory approaches needed to support the safe and scalable adoption of marine autonomous vehicles.” — David Lloyd, Vice-President Naval and Government Business at LR

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Saronic today announced a strategic partnership with Lloyd’s Register (LR), a leading provider of classification and compliance services for the marine and offshore industries.This collaboration brings together Saronic’s expertise in proven autonomous maritime systems and LR’s authority in maritime standards and certifications to advance the safe, scaled deployment of maritime autonomy in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia.As governments and regulators continue to define how autonomous vessels can be safely deployed and operated across maritime environments, close collaboration between commercial industry and trusted assurance organizations is critical. This is a first-of-its-kind partnership for LR, one that involves a maritime autonomy company delivering a new class of ocean-faring vessels at speed and scale to help inform and define emerging regulatory frameworks.Saronic and LR will work together to advance practical rules, technical standards, and guidance for maritime autonomy, pursuing opportunities for coordinated technical engagement and collaboration with relevant regulators and authorities. The partnership aims to ensure that regulatory approaches keep pace with innovation while maintaining the highest standards of safety and operational reliability at sea.Under the partnership, Saronic will also pursue classification activities for its autonomous surface vessels (ASVs) with LR, ensuring its vessels meet rigorous safety, security, and performance standards expected by commercial operators and naval leaders alike. LR will support the verification and certification of Saronic’s systems within recognized maritime frameworks while helping to define credible classification pathways for this emerging and rapidly evolving category of maritime systems.“Autonomy is fundamentally reshaping maritime operations, and as Saronic expands its presence across the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia, we are excited to partner with Lloyd’s Register, a leading authority on maritime safety and sustainability,” said Dino Mavrookas, Co-Founder and CEO of Saronic Technologies. “As we work together in these key markets, we are committed to ensuring our autonomous maritime capabilities meet a high bar for safety and security while aligning technological innovation with forward-looking frameworks that build trust and confidence in the safe operation of this emerging class of vessels.”David Lloyd, Vice-President Naval and Government Business at LR said, “Maritime autonomy is moving rapidly from concept to operational reality, creating significant opportunities across defence, security and commercial markets. As autonomous and uncrewed vessels become more capable and more widely deployed, the industry needs trusted assurance frameworks that give operators, regulators and governments confidence in their safety, reliability and performance.”“Through this partnership with Saronic, LR is helping to shape the standards, verification pathways and regulatory approaches needed to support the safe and scalable adoption of marine autonomous vehicles.”Saronic has rapidly scaled its operations since its founding in 2022, backed by $2.6 billion in private capital to advance autonomous maritime systems and the production capacity required to deliver them at speed and scale. This growth has been matched by Saronic’s unwavering commitment to safety, regulatory compliance, and secure operations across every platform and technology in the product portfolio.Today’s announcement builds on the company’s ongoing work with the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) to certify Saronic platforms and contribute to the development of safety standards for autonomous systems. The partnership with LR extends these efforts into the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia, reinforcing Saronic’s role in enabling the responsible adoption of maritime autonomy worldwide.

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