A-One Janitorial LLC Proud to Partner with Global Icon John Paul Mitchell Systems at New Dallas Headquarters

A-One Janitorial continues its national expansion, delivering self-performing teams for iconic brands

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A-One Janitorial LLC , a self-performing national leader in mission-critical cleaning services, announced today that it has been awarded the janitorial services agreement for the newly constructed 175,000-square-foot corporate headquarters and distribution center of John Paul Mitchell Systems (JPMS) in Dallas, Texas.The agreement reflects A-One Janitorial’s reputation as a trusted partner for Fortune 500 and globally recognized brands. With operations spanning ten states, A-One Janitorial continues to expand its presence by providing world-class service without subcontractors, relying instead on rigorously trained, self-performing crews.“We are honored to support John Paul Mitchell Systems in their new state-of-the-art facility,” said Ken Alston, President of A-One Janitorial LLC ( Ken Alston Newport Beach ). “As a company founded in El Paso and headquartered in Newport Beach, we take pride in combining local accountability with national scale. This partnership represents exactly what sets A-One apart: the ability to deliver consistent quality and reliability for iconic brands.”The Dallas headquarters represents a milestone for JPMS as the company transitions from its California roots to a strategically located, modern campus in Texas. A-One Janitorial will provide comprehensive services across office, distribution, and executive areas, with a dedicated on-site team ensuring the highest standards are maintained every day.This agreement follows a series of regional and national wins for A-One Janitorial, including expansions in El Paso, Colorado, and Louisiana, where the company continues to help clients achieve both operational excellence and cost efficiency.“In today’s environment, facility cleanliness is no longer optional — it’s mission-critical,” added Alston. “Our self-performing model ensures accountability, cost savings, and consistency across every square foot. We are grateful for the trust JPMS has placed in us and look forward to supporting their continued success.”About A-One Janitorial LLCFounded in El Paso in 2017 and headquartered in Newport Beach, California, A-One Janitorial LLC is a national provider of janitorial and facilities services. The company partners with iconic brands, delivering reliable, self-performing crews for mission-critical environments.For more information, please visit www.aonejanitorial.com

