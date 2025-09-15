New Wellness Brand BLU Regeneris Launches Website and Signature Mineral-Based Products

BLU Regeneris Products - Drops and Cream The BLU Logo

BLU Regeneris launches all-natural Drops and Cream for mineral-based wellness. Now available online at bluregeneris.com

SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new wellness brand is making waves by going back to the basics. BLU Regeneris has officially launched its e-commerce website, www.bluregeneris.com

, along with two core products that highlight the natural power of minerals.

The brand focuses on transparency, simplicity, and essential ingredients like zinc, copper, and magnesium. These minerals have long been recognized as important components of general wellness and skin care routines. BLU Regeneris offers a way to incorporate them into daily life through clean, carefully developed products.

What’s Available

The BLU Drops

A liquid mineral blend designed for those looking to support their daily wellness routine. The formula features a combination of zinc, copper, and magnesium in a highly soluble form. It contains no added dyes or flavors and is made in a cGMP-compliant facility.

The BLU Cream

An unscented, mineral-infused body cream that complements everyday skincare. Formulated without synthetic fragrances or colorants, it’s designed for people who prefer clean, gentle products in their body care routine.

These two products are now available exclusively on the company’s website.

A Brand Rooted in Simplicity

“At BLU Regeneris, we believe in honoring the intelligence of the body,” said a company representative. “We created these products for people who want something clean, purposeful, and backed by what nature already provides. The goal is to help people care for their body using ingredients they can understand.”

All products are:

Produced in a facility that follows Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP)

Free of synthetic dyes, perfumes, and preservatives

Based on generally recognized safe (GRAS) ingredients

Designed to complement wellness and skincare habits

Now Available Online

The new website features product education, ingredient details, and secure ordering. Customers can explore how each product works, view FAQs, and begin incorporating mineral wellness into their lifestyle.

Visit www.bluregeneris.com

to learn more or to place an order.

