RealOrganized, Inc. Upgrades RealtyJuggler with New Features and Integration Partners

RealtyJuggler connects with thousands of the websites and tools that you use everyday RealtyJuggler. The complete CRM solution for Real Estate Agents

RealtyJuggler Ushers in 2025 with a Host of Upgrades

FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, RealtyJuggler, a Real Estate CRM for all real estate professionals, is excited to announce an array of new features and improvements for 2025. These updates reflect RealtyJuggler’s commitment to staying ahead of industry changes and addressing the evolving needs of its members."We are dedicated to continuously improving RealtyJuggler based on member feedback and industry trends. In this case, the primary improvements for 2025 are in response to industry changes regarding buyer agent compensation and deepening our integration with leading industry vendors such as lead sources, IDX websites, landing pages, postcard vendors, phone dialers, as well as advertising." Said Scott Schmitz, President, and CEO of RealOrganized, Inc. the parent company of RealtyJuggler.RealtyJuggler updates include changes to calculators, the letter library, improvements to email deliverability, numerous security enhancements, as well as over 30 improvements based upon member feedback.The list of integration partners has also increased and now represents one of the largest lists of integration partners for any real estate CRM. Stand-outs among the integrations include Twilio, Google, RedX, ListingsToLeads, Zapier, Vimeo, and Bombbomb.RealtyJuggler has also expanded its phone dialer integration partners list with several new additions including Google Voice, RingCentral, Skype, JustCall, Zoom Phone, and Dialpad.RealtyJuggler offers comprehensive training to help users master all the features of the platform, including importing from or connecting lead sources, sending eCards, creating or customizing content, and more. Training is available as one-on-one phone sessions or as group training tailored for real estate teams. These sessions provide a hands-on approach to ensure members can use RealtyJuggler to its full potential."As we celebrate our 20th year in business, we prove that that it is possible to sustain a growing business based on innovation, expanded live phone support, and personalized one-on-one training while our competitors have shifted to supporting their products to email and chat." Scott continued.For a limited time, RealtyJuggler continues to offer personalized integration training. These one-on-one meetings provide step-by-step guidance to seamlessly incorporate RealtyJuggler with your preferred tools. Call RealtyJuggler at (970) 672-3467 to schedule your complimentary training session.In addition to feature-specific training, RealtyJuggler offers comprehensive onboarding and tune-up support to help users master all aspects of the platform. While affordable, RealtyJuggler is one of the few real estate CRMs to offer complimentary technical support by phone for their 90-day free trials and ongoing memberships. This is different approach than their competitors, which increasingly have shifted to support by email and chat options.RealtyJuggler is a cloud-based real estate software product for real estate agents and REALTORS. The software can be used for prospecting, client follow-up, voice dialing, SMS Texting, bulk email, and printing of labels, letters, and envelopes. RealtyJuggler is sold on a membership basis at an affordable price. It is multi-user and contains numerous features designed specifically for real estate, including transaction management, listing feedback, drip Letters, and real estate flyers.RealtyJuggler is distinguished from its competition through a unique triple focus on ease-of-use, low cost, and friendly technical support.About RealOrganized, Inc. - RealOrganized was founded in 2003 by a former executive from AOL and a top real estate agent, each with over a dozen years experience in their respective fields. The company's mission is to create the simplest and most affordable organizational software for the real estate industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.