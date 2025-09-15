KAM Technologies Pushes for Small Business Innovation at Capitol Hill Event

KAM Technologies CEO Quincy Minor joined the NSBA Washington Presentation in D.C., meeting with Senators Britt and Tuberville.

MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Local business owner, Quincy P. Minor of KAM Technologies, was an attendee at the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Washington Presentation in Washington, D.C. on Sept. 10-11.As part of the NSBA delegation, Minor participated in several activities aimed at providing small-business owners with the latest updates on federal legislation, as well as increasing policymakers’ awareness of critical small-business issues. Attendees heard from a wide array of political experts, attended a high-level briefing at the White House, celebrated NSBA’s 2025 Small Business Advocate of the Year Award winners, and met with Members of Congress.“Representing KAM Technologies at the NSBA Washington presentation and Capitol Hill delegation has been an incredible opportunity to advocate for small businesses and the communities we serve. Engaging directly with lawmakers allows us to share the challenges and successes of companies like ours, while working to shape policies that foster innovation, growth, and equitable access to technology,” stated Minor. “At KAM Technologies, our mission is to deliver Excellence in Every Interaction, and this experience reinforces our commitment to driving positive change not only for our customers but for small businesses nationwide.”The following day, Minor participated in a Congressional Breakfast featuring Sens. Ron Johnson, Rand Paul and Jon Husted, and Reps. Roger Williams, Derek Schmidt, Carol Miller, LaMonica McIver, Adrian Smith and Johnny Olszewski.Minor then met with the offices of Senator Britt and Senator Tuberville. He discussed the recently passed tax rate permanency, the Corporate Transparency Act, and the need to strengthen funding for local schools.KAM Technologies is a leading provider of innovative IT, networking, and security solutions for education and public-sector organizations across the Southeast. Please visit www.kam-technologies.com for more information. To learn more about NSBA, please visit www.NSBAadvocate.org

