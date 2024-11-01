Local Business Owner Quincy P. Minor Named to NSBA Leadership Council

MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quincy P. Minor, KAM Technologies , Montgomery, AL, was recently namedto the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council. NSBA is the nation’soldest small-business advocacy organization and operates on a staunchly nonpartisan basis. Minor,a recognized leader in the small-business community, joins the NSBA Leadership Councilalongside other small-business advocates from across the country as they work to promote theinterests of small businesses to policymakers in Washington, D.C.“As a small-business owner, I see daily the importance of being involved and active when it comesto laws and regulations,” stated Mr. Minor. “Joining NSBA’s Leadership Council will enable meto take our collective small-business message to the people that need to hear it most: Congress.”Quincy P. Minor, CEO of KAM Technologies, boasts over 25 years of leadership experience in theIT sector, focusing on service operations, profit-loss management, and sales. An accomplishedtechnology leader, Mr. Minor excels in defining, implementing, and executing technical strategiesthat enhance organizational performance. He graduated from Alabama State University and earnedhis Executive MBA from Auburn University.Mr. Minor joined the NSBA Leadership Council as part of his efforts to tackle the many criticalissues facing small business, including tax reform, regulatory restraint, health care costs and howaccess to capital will impact small business. The NSBA Leadership Council is focused onproviding valuable networking between small-business advocates from across the country whileensuring small business a seat at the table as Congress and regulators take up key small-businessproposals.“I am proud to have Quincy Minor as part of our Leadership Council,” stated NSBA President andCEO Todd McCracken. “He came to us highly recommended and I look forward our coordinatedefforts for years to come.”Please click here to learn more about KAM Technologies.For more on the NSBA Leadership Council, please visit www.nsba.biz KAM Technologies (KAM) is a full-service provider of comprehensive technology solutions,specializing in end-to-end services. With over 150 years of combined experience, our team excelsin designing and implementing technology solutions for government, education, and commercialclients, both on a large and small scale. KAM Technologies offers a complete range of productsand services essential for building high-performance networks and integrated information systems

