Local Business Owner Quincy P. Minor Named to NSBA Leadership Council
EINPresswire.com/ -- Quincy P. Minor, KAM Technologies, Montgomery, AL, was recently named
to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council. NSBA is the nation’s
oldest small-business advocacy organization and operates on a staunchly nonpartisan basis. Minor,
a recognized leader in the small-business community, joins the NSBA Leadership Council
alongside other small-business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the
interests of small businesses to policymakers in Washington, D.C.
“As a small-business owner, I see daily the importance of being involved and active when it comes
to laws and regulations,” stated Mr. Minor. “Joining NSBA’s Leadership Council will enable me
to take our collective small-business message to the people that need to hear it most: Congress.”
Quincy P. Minor, CEO of KAM Technologies, boasts over 25 years of leadership experience in the
IT sector, focusing on service operations, profit-loss management, and sales. An accomplished
technology leader, Mr. Minor excels in defining, implementing, and executing technical strategies
that enhance organizational performance. He graduated from Alabama State University and earned
his Executive MBA from Auburn University.
Mr. Minor joined the NSBA Leadership Council as part of his efforts to tackle the many critical
issues facing small business, including tax reform, regulatory restraint, health care costs and how
access to capital will impact small business. The NSBA Leadership Council is focused on
providing valuable networking between small-business advocates from across the country while
ensuring small business a seat at the table as Congress and regulators take up key small-business
proposals.
“I am proud to have Quincy Minor as part of our Leadership Council,” stated NSBA President and
CEO Todd McCracken. “He came to us highly recommended and I look forward our coordinated
efforts for years to come.”
Please click here to learn more about KAM Technologies.
For more on the NSBA Leadership Council, please visit www.nsba.biz
KAM Technologies (KAM) is a full-service provider of comprehensive technology solutions,
specializing in end-to-end services. With over 150 years of combined experience, our team excels
in designing and implementing technology solutions for government, education, and commercial
clients, both on a large and small scale. KAM Technologies offers a complete range of products
and services essential for building high-performance networks and integrated information systems
