Maryvale, a Nearly 170-Year Los Angeles Nonprofit, Celebrates Harvest of Hope Gala Honoring Patrick Pascal

Hundreds of supporters from across Los Angeles and the San Gabriel Valley attended Maryvale’s Harvest of Hope Gala. Christina Moore, Chief Program Officer of Maryvale; Patrick Pascual, CEO of Chelsea Management and 2025 Harvest of Hope Honoree; Steve Gunther, President & CEO of Maryvale; and Rev. Brian Nunez, Regional Auxiliary Bishop of the San Gabriel Region. Two guests look over raffle baskets at Maryvale’s Harvest of Hope Gala in Rosemead, where attendees bid on items to support children and families.

Maryvale, a Los Angeles nonprofit, united leaders and supporters at its Harvest of Hope Gala in San Gabriel Valley, honoring Patrick Pascal.

Harvest of Hope is about community coming together, We are proud to highlight the resilience of the youth we serve.” — Steve Gunther, Maryvale President & CEO

ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nearly 200 guests gathered at Maryvale’s annual Harvest of Hope Gala, joining city council members, community leaders, and longtime supporters for an evening of live music, dancing, raffle prizes, photo opportunities, and a gourmet dinner under the stars on the Rosemead campus.The evening honored Patrick Pascal, CEO of Chelsea Management Company, for his steadfast dedication and generosity, recognizing his commitment to uplifting vulnerable youth and families.A highlight of the night was the moving testimony of a young client who, with support from Connections by Maryvale , has faced struggles with anxiety and mental health , graduated high school, and continues her recovery journey. Still early in the process, she is navigating therapy and exploring her next steps with determination. Her story underscored the impact of accessible, family-centered care for youth navigating mental health and substance use challenges.This year’s gala held special significance as Maryvale prepares to celebrate its 170th anniversary as Los Angeles County’s oldest children’s service organization. Earlier this year, the agency was honored as 2025 California Nonprofit of the Year, recognizing its enduring commitment to trauma-informed care, housing, education, and mental health services for those most in need. Maryvale also received the San Gabriel Valley Reader’s Choice Award in five categories, further affirming its impact in the community.Local media, including the World Journal and Pasadena Outlook, helped share the evening’s message of hope across Los Angeles County. Proceeds from the gala will support Maryvale’s core programs, especially Connections by Maryvale, which provides substance use treatment and healing for youth and families.“Harvest of Hope is about community coming together,” said Maryvale President & CEO Steve Gunther. “We are proud to highlight the resilience of the youth we serve.For more information about Maryvale and how to support its mission, visit maryvale.org

Maryvale PSA Video

