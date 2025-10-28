Maryvale Named 2025 Nonprofit of the Year by the San Gabriel Valley Economic Partnership

Maryvale President and CEO Steve Gunther proudly holds the award alongside Maryvale staff, board members, and San Gabriel Valley Partnership member Christina Ortega. The group celebrated the honor together at the SGV Partnership “Emerald City” Awards Gala. Maryvale President and CEO Steve Gunther (front right) with members of the organization’s senior leadership, associates, and board of directors at the San Gabriel Valley Economic Partnership’s Emerald City-themed Annual Awards Gala. Maryvale President and CEO Steve Gunther enthusiastically introduces Sr Vika Meiliany, Daughters of Charity and current member of Maryvale’s Board of Directors, during the San Gabriel Valley Economic Partnership’s Emerald City-themed Annual Awards Gala.

Maryvale, LA County’s oldest children’s charity, named 2025 Nonprofit of the Year by SGVEP, recognizing its 170-year legacy of service to children and families.

This recognition reflects the dedication of our staff, volunteers, and community partners who embody our mission every day.” — Steve Gunther, Maryvale President & CEO

ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maryvale, Los Angeles County’s oldest children’s charity, has once again been recognized for its lasting community impact, earning the title of 2025 Nonprofit of the Year for the San Gabriel Valley by the San Gabriel Valley Economic Partnership (SGVEP). The honor was presented during SGVEP’s Annual Awards Gala at Via Verde Country Club on October 25, 2025, celebrating organizations and leaders making a meaningful difference across the region.This recognition builds on a remarkable year for Maryvale. Earlier in 2025, Assemblymember Blanca Rubio honored the organization as California Nonprofit of the Year, highlighting its enduring commitment to children, youth, and families throughout Los Angeles County. Together, these honors underscore the momentum behind Maryvale’s 170-year legacy of strengthening communities through compassion, care, and impact.Founded in 1856 by the Daughters of Charity, Maryvale continues its mission of compassion and transformation by providing programs that meet the evolving needs of vulnerable families. The organization operates in Rosemead, Duarte, and South El Monte, offering: Early Childhood Education for infants, toddlers, and school-age children• Connections by Maryvale, a youth substance-use and mental-health treatment program for ages 12–17• Seton House, a temporary housing program for women and children experiencing homelessness Mental Health Services , providing case management, counseling, and wraparound support“This recognition reflects the dedication of our staff, volunteers, and community partners who embody our mission every day,” said Steve Gunther, President & CEO of Maryvale. “We’re honored to stand alongside so many impactful partners who share our vision of creating a more resilient and equitable future for individuals and families in our community.”To learn more , visit www.maryvale.org Keywords: Maryvale, San Gabriel Valley, Los Angeles County nonprofit, SGVEP, Daughters of Charity, early childhood education, mental health services, substance use treatment, Seton House, temporary housing, vulnerable families, community impact.

Maryvale PSA Video

