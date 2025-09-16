Conocer Digital Acquires Mundo Hispano Assets, Revitalizes Legacy Print and Scales National Digital Platform

Conocer Digital's Founding Team

Led by CEO Gerardo “Gary” Ragusa, Conocer Digital Holdings is transforming MundoNow into a data, original content, community and AI-driven engagement platform.

We’re building a next-generation media model where cultural trust meets data intelligence, giving Hispanic audiences—and advertisers—a smarter, more relevant experience.” — Gerardo Ragusa

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Conocer Digital Holdings, Inc., a new media and technology company founded by entrepreneur Gerardo “Gary” Ragusa, today announced the acquisition of the assets of Mundo Hispano Digital, Inc., parent company of MundoNow, one of the nation’s most trusted Spanish-language and bilingual digital news and lifestyle platforms.As part of the acquisition, longtime Mundo Hispánico Chairman Sam Zamarripa has joined Conocer Digital’s Board of Directors, alongside Whit Richardson, former head of Latin America at Turner and WarnerMedia. Together, they form a powerhouse board guiding Conocer’s growth and transformation strategy.Mr. Ragusa, who will serve as Chief Executive Officer, is a media and data strategist with deep experience in monetization, product innovation, and scaling digital businesses. A first-generation immigrant from Argentina, Mr. Ragusa embodies the new Latino: higher income, greater spending power, and entrepreneurial drive, balanced with the family and community values that unite Hispanic audiences.“Our mission is to use content and data to spark powerful conversations on the issues that matter most—politics, the economy, sports, entertainment, community, health, and family,” said Mr. Ragusa.Dual Strategy: Local Legacy + National GrowthAs part of its growth plan, Conocer Digital will spin off the print division of Mundo Hispánico into a new company led by Ivan Shammas, a respected Hispanic media executive with deep Atlanta roots. Backed by investors and advertisers who value the community service of print, this spinoff will revitalize Mundo Hispánico’s legacy newspaper for the local market.Meanwhile, Conocer Digital will focus on scaling digital, data, and national reach—transforming MundoNow into an AI-enabled engagement platform serving multicultural audiences across the U.S.Investor MomentumConocer Digital is already seeing strong traction with investors. The company is nearly halfway to closing its $1.5 - $2.0 million seed round, driven by demand from strategic partners eager to back its vision. The funding will be used to expand the executive team, strengthen AI and data infrastructure, and launch new verticals and original content.About Conocer DigitalConocer Digital Holdings is modernizing Hispanic media through a proprietary Engagement and Revenue Intelligence Platform, featuring:- Real-time audience profile data- AI-assisted content workflows- Predictive segmentation and marketing automation- Scalable monetization across branded, affiliate, and programmatic channelsWith MundoNow as its first asset acquisition, Conocer is building a user and engagement data and measurement platform rooted in cultural trust, data intelligence, and innovation.For more information or investment inquiries, visit www.conocerdigital.ai

