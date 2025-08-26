Conocer Digital Holdings Launches to Build Next-Generation Audience Engagement and Measurement Platform

Conocer will acquire niche digital media, audience & consumer data, and technology assets that fit into its proprietary agentic AI framework.

We’re building the operational and technological infrastructure for how media companies can thrive in the age of AI and rapidly changing audience behaviors.” — Gerardo Ragusa

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Conocer Digital Holdings, Inc., a next-generation consumer data and AI company, today announced its official launch following initial financing from strategic partners to begin operations. The company has opened its seed round to additional strategic investors through October 31, 2025.Founded by tech executive and entrepreneur Gerardo “Gary” Ragusa, Conocer will acquire niche digital media, data and technology properties and apply a proprietary AI and data framework to drive shareholder value. Its platform integrates intelligent automation across content, marketing, and revenue operations—built for a privacy-first, post-cookie, post-SEO, AI-native world.Ragusa is a veteran of both the media and technology sectors. He most recently served as a senior executive at Outbrain, where he launched multiple new divisions and oversaw all U.S. Hispanic media partnerships, including Univision, Telemundo, and Impremedia. His background combines corporate leadership, entrepreneurial execution, and deep expertise in launching data-driven solutions and marketplaces.Conocer also announced the appointment of Whit Richardson to its Board of Directors. Richardson is former President of WarnerMedia Latin America, Inc., which oversaw the combined HBO, Warner Bros., and Turner Broadcasting System businesses across Latin America. Prior to that role, Richardson served as President of Turner Latin America.Richardson has extensive experience building high-performing teams, leading integrations, and developing top talent—skills that will be of significant value as Conocer acquires and scales.“With the U.S. Hispanic/Latino segment now the largest economic power in the Spanish-speaking world, Conocer has a unique opportunity to lead Pan-American deals that leverage its advanced data and AI framework,” said Richardson. “The combination of disciplined acquisitions and intelligent systems is exactly what the market needs to modernize digital media operations and growth.”Headquartered in Atlanta, Conocer is actively evaluating acquisition opportunities and recruiting select roles across digital media, data, and technology.

