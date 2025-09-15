2026 Youth Fish Art Contest Accepting Entries

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

ATHENS — The Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center (TFFC) has opened the Texas division of Wildlife Forever’s 2026 Fish Art Contest for entries.

The Fish Art Contest will accept entries until Feb. 28, and is part of an international conservation education program designed to foster youth interest in fish, fisheries and fishing.

“The Fish Art Contest does a tremendous job of exposing students across Texas to the wonders of Texas’ fish and fisheries resources through the nexus of art,” said Tom Lang, TFFC director. “We always look forward to this time of year when we are once again amazed by the outstanding work and artistic interpretations of these young Texans.”

Participants must submit a completed entry form and an original illustration of a wild fish found in Texas. Applicants in grades 4-12 are also required to submit a one-page creative writing piece. Once the entrance form is submitted, applicants must mail their artwork to TFFC, 5550 FM 2495, Athens, TX, 75752. The physical artwork must have a landscape orientation between 8X10 inches and 9X12 inches and be postmarked no later than Feb. 28.

The Texas Fish Art Contest’s Special Species Award, which showcases a focus species or set of species, will feature the paddlefish for the 2025-26 contest year. One winner will be chosen from all entries and spotlighted at the TFFC. Students must correctly label their artwork and have the fish be identifiable as the correct focus species, but do not need to submit additional paperwork for consideration.

Fossil records indicate that paddlefish have existed since before the dinosaurs, some 300 million years. Now considered a threatened species, paddlefish face a number of challenges including the need for large amount of flowing water to reproduce. The State of Texas has protected the paddlefish since 1977, and it is unlawful to catch, kill or harm paddlefish in Texas.

Additional information on paddlefish can be found on the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s (TPWD) paddlefish fact sheet web page. Live paddlefish are on display at the TFFC.

Texas winners are recognized in the Texas Fish Art calendar, are featured in TPWD’s Fish Art Contest Flickr album, are awarded scholarships, are featured on exhibit at the TFFC, and are invited to a family fishing celebration to recognize their achievements.

Additionally, winners will earn automatic entry to Wildlife Forever’s national contest. Texas students may choose to enter national specialty awards with fish not found in Texas; however, they will not be eligible for Texas state awards due to the one entry per student limit.

“The Fish Art contest is just one way in which we can help our students connect with the outdoors.” said Darrel Malone, Education and Interpretation Coordinator at TFFC. “As they research their chosen fish species and begin to learn about its habitat, they begin to find a personal connection to their fish. This connection can help inspire the future stewards of our natural resources. The Fish Art Contest is more than just drawing a fish, it is establishing a bond with the outdoors."

Educators who wish to have their students enter the 2026 contest can find entry forms, rules, guidelines and more on the TFFC Fish Art Contest website.

The Fish Art Contest is sponsored by Wildlife Forever, Bass Pro Shops, Rapala, U.S. Forest Service, Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation, Great Lake Fishery Commission, Yamaha Right Waters and the International Game and Fish Association.

Located in White Bear Lake, Minn., Wildlife Forever is a nonprofit, multispecies conservation organization dedicated to conserving America’s wildlife heritage. Working at the grassroots level, Wildlife Forever has funded conservation projects in all 50 states, committing millions of dollars to “on-the-ground” efforts. Wildlife Forever supports habitat restoration and enhancement, land acquisition, research and management of fish and wildlife populations.

For more information, visit the TFFC Texas Fish Art Contest website and the Texas Fish Art Program Facebook page.