Standing Against Political Violence

Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso said, "Political violence has taken too firm of a hold across our country. It's destructive, chaotic, and cannot become the new norm. This bipartisan group sends a clear message across New York State – political violence is not welcome in our communities. I thank Governor Hochul for leading the way to tone the temperature down in our state."

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. said, “Under no circumstance should politically motivated violence ever be tolerated, accepted or normalized. It is the antithesis of everything we hold dear as a democracy, where we settle our differences through healthy debate and free elections, and violates every basic element of our shared humanity. The emboldening and politicizing of hatred for the 'other' in our nation in recent years threatens to tear at the very fabric of our nation, but it's not too late to turn back and turn the temperature down. Thank you to Governor Hochul for convening this coalition, and I look forward to the work ahead in ensuring cooler heads ultimately prevail.”

Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine said, “Democracy does not work when politics are met with violence. The assassination of Charlie Kirk is a direct attack on our First Amendment and all people, regardless of party affiliation, must realize that our right to free speech is under threat. We must come together to end this violence and never give in to hate or lose our rights to express our views without fear.”

Dutchess County Executive Sue Serino said, “I appreciate Governor Hochul’s efforts to bring people together and remind us that what unites us will always be stronger than what divides us. Together we can set the tone, leading with kindness and respect, moving our community and our nation forward on common ground issues irrespective of our political or ideological positions.”

New York State Association of Counties President Phil Church said, “On behalf of county leaders, I echo the Governor’s call for unity and reconciliation. Political differences are not only healthy — they are essential to the vitality of a strong democracy. These differences, discussed constructively and for the good of all, are what lead us to the compromises that move our nation forward. We must reject violence in every form. Now more than ever, federal, state, and local officials must work together to heal divisions, foster mutual respect, and use our differences as a springboard for progress that benefits all our people.”

New York Conference of Mayors Executive Director Barbara VanEpps said, “With the disturbing rise in political violence across the country, this type of security briefing could not be more timely. Local officials play an essential role in fostering civil discourse and maintaining public trust, and it is critical that they have the tools, guidance and support they need to keep themselves and their communities safe. NYCOM is grateful to Governor Hochul for convening this discussion and for continuing to prioritize the safety and well-being of the people of New York State.”